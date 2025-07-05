Three Jaguars Training Camp Battles to be Excited for
Jacksonville Jaguars training camp is only a few weeks away and the excitement is already brewing midway through the summer.
Training camp signals one stage closer to the start of football season across the NFL. Jaguars fans have every reason to be excited with a new head coach in Liam Coen and general manager in James Gladstone. The two have worked together to form this year's iteration of the franchise with the goal of returning to playoff contention after a disatrous 2024 season.
For three to four grueling weeks in the sun, the Jaguars will get a great look at their players and determine how certain position groups will turn out while also inviting competition across the board. Ahead of camp, there are several battles I'm excited to see in person, including some that involve key players on both sides of the ball.
With that in mind, let's take a look at these training camp battles.
The competition for No. 2 running back role
It seems as though the Jaguars will move forward with Travis Etienne as their No. 1 tailback heading into 2025 as he is coming off his worst season as a pro and entering a contract year. Jacksonville can't exactly move him but he still has plenty of talent to be a quality contributor.
What comes next is who ends up being RB2 behind him and who could emerge into a bigger role throughout the season. Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen provide a talented running back room but in some ways, there's plenty to prove from the group bestowed. My vote is Tuten becomes RB2 after camp and emerges as the top runner on the roster down the road.
Who starts at safety next to Eric Murray?
The Jaguars signed Eric Murray to be the starting free safety on the roster. However, the biggest question comes with the strong safety spot next to him and the competition will be fierce with a ton of names fighting for the job.
Antonio Johnson, Darnell Savage, Caleb Ransaw, and Andrew Wingard will all compete for the second safety spot. Johnson has flashed potential in the last two seasons in both pass coverage and run defense; Savage is a veteran who brings two-level versatility; Wingard is a spot starter over the last few seasons and a special teams ace; and Ransaw offers potential as a third-round pick. This will be one of the positions to watch throughout training camp.
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Travis Hunter
This is a matchup I'm looking forward to purely from an entertainment perspective. Hunter will see playing time on both sides of the ball and there will be practices where he alternates from either side, which will open the opportunity for one-on-one drills between him and second-year standout wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
It is a shame that these two can't play against each other on Sundays because it would provide for highlight reels for the ages. Both players are special in their unique ways, showcasing why the Jaguars will be in a good spot as a franchise for the coming seasons.
