5 Jaguars Who Dominated in Joint Practices With Dolphins
MIAMI, Fla. -- Thursday was one of the most important days of the entire Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 training camp, with head coach Liam Coen overseeing his first-ever joint practice as a head coach as the Jaguars played guest to the Miami Dolphins.
While the Jaguars were missing a few big names such as Travis Hunter and Tyson Campbell, they did have several key players have incredibly impactful days.
So, who stood out the most? We break it down below.
Josh Hines-Allen
The best player on either field was Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. Once the Dolphins' starting offense went against the Jaguars' defense, Hines-Allen was absolutely everywhere. He provided constant pressure and eventually the Dolphins began sliding their entire protection to his direction.
Outside of the havoc he caused as a pass-rusher, Hines-Allen was equally impactful against the run. He held a strong edge against outside runs and was frequently in the backfield on several of the Dolphins' long-developing pitch plays, forcing one fumble and forcing another tackle for loss by making the running back cut into DaVon Hamilton's path.
After one rep, Hines-Allen let out a triumphant roar that said it all -- it was his field.
Arik Armstead
Thursday might have been the best practice Arik Armstead has ever had as a Jaguar. He had at least one sack and several other pressures, all while spending the majority of his snaps inside at defensive tackle. You can simply feel the different he makes when he is in the lineup. Teams have to devote so much attention to Hines-Allen and Travon Walker that Armstead can see -- and win -- one-on-ones consistently.
Brian Thomas Jr.
It was not a banner day for most of the Jaguars' offense, but Brian Thomas Jr. had no issues making his prescence felt. The second-year star wide receiver consistently won his one-on-ones vs. the Dolphins secondary and this carried it over to red-zone drills, catching two touchdowns and giving Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones all he could handle.
Thomas is a gamer who relishes the chances to line up against opponents. On Thursday, he took that chance and ran with it all the way to the end-zone.
"Yeah, you see seven [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] a little bit differently in ways. Which is something we’ve obviously been told and have seen as well in different points during camp, but you can definitely see his uptick change a bit, which was nice to see," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the practice.
Travon Walker
The Jaguars' resident butt-kicker, Travon Walker made the Dolphins quickly realize why he is the last player on the field to mess with. He got consistent pressure in team drills and on one rep engulfed the running back on the edge with ease, leading the a tense moment where it seemed like a fight was set to break out. The moment was a point of frustration for the Dolphins, who had no answer for Walker.
Jarrian Jones
The Jaguars' best coverage player on Thursday was Jarrian Jones, who did his classic air guitar celebration more than a few times after positive plays. His best play came when he completely shutdown an RPO from the Dolphins, sitting on the underneath route and knocking out of the receivers hands -- the tipped pass was nearly picked off by a linebacker. Jones was all over the field for the Jaguars.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the standouts from Miami.
Please let us know your thoughts on the standouts from Miami when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE