Why Travis Hunter Did Not Practice vs. Dolphins
MIAMI, Fla. -- To say that Travis Hunter was the largest source of buzz at the Jacksonville Jaguars' joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday would be an understatement.
A South Florida native, Hunter's return home was the most anticipated part of the singular joint practice for many in attendance. But ultimately, Hunter did not practice fully as he was held out of team drills for the third day in a row.
Hunter's Status
Hunter missed his first-ever NFL practice last Friday and subsequently sat out of the Week 2 preseason game with the New Orleans Saints. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week it is an upper-body injury that Hunter is dealing with.
“I've got to see what he looks like tomorrow. I think the goal is to try to get him out there for the joint. Like, that's probably the more important, if we have to be smart with him tomorrow in order to get him out there in the joint, that would be the preference, just for that quality work for him, especially on both sides," Coen said earlier this week.
"So, we'll see about how he feels tomorrow and kind of make a smart decision based on tomorrow.”
Speaking after the joint practice with the Dolphins, Coen explained why Hunter did not get any practice reps outside of individual drills with the wide receivers at the start of practice.
“It was just more like do we want him now or potentially not against Carolina? More just being smart about the next few weeks because the ultimate goal is Carolina," Coen said.
"That’s the thing that’s at top of mind right now and for him. Could he have probably gone, I think so. If this was Carolina, would he have probably played? Yeah. So, we’re moving in the right direction.”
Hunter went through the same practice routine that fellow injured defensive back Tyson Campbell went through, which has been a theme throughout this week,
“Yeah, similar type deal. Both those guys practiced yesterday in red jerseys, Travis didn’t do as much but they could’ve gone. It’s just a matter of like, it’s not the time. Not the time," Coen said.
