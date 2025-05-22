Where is Brian Thomas Jr. Listed in Latest WR Rankings?
There is hope and optimism in the air for the Jacksonville Jaguars organization. They have a new head coach and general manager, both of whom are younger for their titles and positions to helps lead an otherwise young Jaguars team back into postseason contention with franchise passer Trevor Lawrence.
The cornerstones have been identified with Lawrence, pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, cornerback Tyson Campbell, and 2024 rookie of the year candidate Brian Thomas Jr., who has quickly become one of the best young playmakers and overall wide receivers in the NFL. His teammate, second overall draft selection Travis Hunter, could quickly evolve into a superstar for Jacksonville.
Thomas is a gifted player as he displayed at LSU in 2023 and 2024 as one of the nations top wideouts and a go-to target for now-Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The former All-American and All-SEC target shattered franchise rookie and overall records in his first year with Jacksonville, showcasing the talent to the world of just how much potential he has.
Pro Football Focus is aware of this and have him as one of the most highly-rated wide receivers in the NFL, according to a ranking put out by lead NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema. The list consists of the Top 32 wide receivers in the league broken up into six tiers. Thomas comes in at No. 15 overall within the third tier that consists of Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, and former LSU teammate Malik Nabers.
"Thomas Jr. emerged as a true difference-maker in the second half of his rookie season, finishing with an 83.4 receiving grade and the 16th-highest WAR among wide receivers at 0.46," Sikkema wrote. "His trajectory is clearly upward heading into 2025, especially with the Jaguars hinting at an expanded role from the slot."
Thomas is growing as a player and it was evident against the New York Jets late last season when he struggled against more physical defenders. Adding more play strength will be key to his progression as a player, but what Thomas offers now is already exceptional.
That progression would not come to anyone's surprise, as Thomas' ceiling is as high as any second-year player on the list. The former No. 24 overall draft choice in 2024 has the chance to enter Tier 2 on Sikkema's list this season and there's a good likelihood this becomes the case.
