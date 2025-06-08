Jaguars' Thomas Sounds Off on His Goals for Second Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the most challenging seasons of any team in the National Football League, as Trevor Lawrence suffered multiple injuries, one of which ended his season.
The Jaguars suffered numerous other injuries to skill position players and traded one of their best offensive linemen shortly before the trade deadline. Still, Brian Thomas Jr. was able to register over 1,000 yards while catching passes from backup quarterback Mac Jones for much of the season.
Even with defensive gameplans being centered around him for much of the second half of last season, Thomas was still able to have one of the best seasons of any receiver in the league.
As he enters his second season in the league, Thomas has already started to make an impact for the Jaguars this offseason. His impact has gone beyond simply catching passes from Lawrence in practice. He has also helped the Jaguars' rookies, including Travis Hunter.
“Yeah, he’s been asking a lot of questions. But that’s just him trying to be the best he can be. Just talking through routes, talking through little things, plays, why we run these certain plays versus these certain looks. So just little things like that. He wants to be the best. We both want to be the best. We just come out and compete each and every day, and whatever he needs help with, I’m glad to help him," Thomas said.
Thomas noted that he is open and willing to help Hunter and any other rookie who comes to him with questions, as other Jaguars veterans did with him during his rookie season. Thomas credited those veterans with helping him get through what was a challenging season for the team.
“No, it would never be like that because guys that were here last year, they helped me out throughout the whole season, and they were there for me. So, anything he needs help with, I’ll be there for him,” Thomas said.
As he enters his sophomore season in the league, Thomas aims to take on more of a leadership role with the new-look Jaguars.
“[Leadership is] super important for me. That’s one of my goals: to become a better leader and be there for my teammates when they need me. That’s super important for me," Thomas said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about this story on BTJ.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.