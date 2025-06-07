A Lesser-Known Jaguars Player to Watch During Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars' front office continues to rebuild its roster. They need all the talent they can get. Jacksonville has many new faces, but some have a potential life-changing opportunity in front of them.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently listed one undrafted free agent to watch during every team's upcoming minicamp.
He believes that Jaguars UDFA to watch is safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars’ pass defense improved down the stretch in 2024, but the unit ranked 31st in pass defense success rate from Weeks 1-11. The front office bolstered the safety group by adding Eric Murray in free agency, but versatility could boost a player’s chances to become a depth piece," Austin said.
"Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig may not boast prototypical size or elite measurables, but his football instincts, physicality, and versatility make him a strong candidate to carve out a role with the Jaguars. Despite a smaller frame, he plays with a fearless mentality, flying downhill, delivering hits, and holding his own both in the box and on the back end. Silmon-Craig profiles as a valuable special-teams contributor and a flexible depth piece. Reuniting with college teammate Travis Hunter could also bring out the best in him.
According to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network Silmon-Craig has many traits that could be useful to the Jaguars.
"Against the run, he plays much bigger than his frame suggests and has some Jalen Pitre/Budda Baker to his game as undersized safeties that aren’t afraid to mix it up at the line of scrimmage. Willing and active tackler, showing no hesitation in coming downhill to make plays," Fowler said.
"He takes smart angles in pursuit and delivers solid contact, though he isn’t a thumper that will knock players off their feet. His ability to wrap up and finish is reliable, and he works well in traffic when sifting through blockers (Nebraska). However, he can get outmuscled at times by larger backs, and while his effort isn’t ever a question, his ability to consistently take on more physical runners at the NFL level is a question mark."
Fowler notes that the concerns around Silmon-Craig may have played a role in why he went undrafted. However, he may have a chance to earn a spot with the Jaguars.
"Concerns with Silmon-Craig revolve around his size and long speed. While he lacks the prototypical frame of a high-level box safety despite the instincts to help mitigate some of his athletic limitations, there are questions about his ability to consistently match NFL-caliber speed and twitch at all three levels if unable to keep things in front," Fowler said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Silmon-Craig.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.