Jaguars Star Getting Disrespected Ahead of 2025 Season
After the Jacksonville Jaguars brought in a new regime, with General Manager James Gladstone, Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, there's a lot of hope for what this team can do in its next era. They inherited a lot of talent, but haven't been afraid to cut ties with the previous disappointments and bring in their own preferred players to flesh out the roster.
Between additions like Travis Hunter Jr., Tim Patrick, and Bhayshul Tuten, the Jaguars have a lot of potential firepower on offense this year. There are a lot of tenured players on that side of the ball, too, though, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr., and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The team's blend of established talent and promising incomers has built a lot of optimism around what Jacksonville can do on offense, especially with a brilliant mind like Liam Coen on the sidelines. One piece that's been getting a bit overlooked, though, could turn out to be one of the most important players for the Jaguars' attack: kicker Cam Little.
Cam Little ranked outside top-20 kickers in fantasy football
Cam Little made waves across the NFL when he nailed a 70-yard field goal in the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Had that kick occurred in the regular campaign, it would have set a new league record, easily clearing Justin Tucker's previous 66-yard boot for the Baltimore Ravens back in 2021.
Apparently, that wasn't enough for Little to garner the respect he deserves. It earned him a significant bump in his kick power rating on Madden 26, but he's still not among the top kickers in the league overall. He's getting it even worse from the fantasy football world.
Yahoo Sports' recently released its top 20 kickers for the upcoming 2025 season, and Little was nowhere to be found. One might think it's because Little is a young player who hasn't garnered the reputation necessary to crack the top 20, but the Baltimore Ravens' sixth-round rookie Tyler Loop is there at 18.
In all honesty, this is more of an indictment of the Jaguars' offense than it is a slight against Little. After all, he nailed 27 of 29 field goals last season for a 93.2 percent success rate, sixth-best in the NFL. Jacksonville will have to prove that it can consistently put itself into his massive range this year, so he can prove that he was severely undervalued heading into the 2025 campaign. Maybe if 70-yard field goals weren't worth the same as 50-yarders, he would have been placed a little higher.
