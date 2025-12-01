Good, Not So Good From Jaguars' Week 13 AFC South Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high for the third week in a row atter a 25-3 win over the Tennessee Titans that, frankly, did not feel even that close.

But what were the highs and the lows from the Jaguars in their AFC South win over the Titans ? We break it down below.

The Good

Pass-Rush Steps Up

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars were missing two key pieces of their defensive line, including their best interior pass-rusher, and they still managed to get consistent pressure against Cam Ward. The Jaguars have seen the pass-rush improve by leaps and bounds in recent weeks and Sunday was the latest example, with Josh Hines-Allen taking the lead.

If the rest of the defensive line keeps playing this well when the unit gets completely healthy, this could be the shift the Jaguars' needed to see on defense to be able to truly take a next step under Anthony Campanile.

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his cleanest game of the season, which is especially impressive considering it came just a week after his four-turnover performance against the Arizona Cardinals. If Lawrence can continue to stack performances as the Jaguars inch closer to a playoff spot, the offense could be in a good spot.

All of the issues Lawrence had in past weeks -- poor decisions especially -- seemed to not be there vs. the Titans, even though the Jaguars were unable to run the ball all game. The Jaguars will need this version of Lawrence to keep showing up.

LeQuint Allen Jr.

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What a find LeQuint Allen has been for the Jaguars this season. The seventh-round rookie running back has already proven how valuable he is on offense with his blocking ability, and he has been an underrated rusher throughout the season. And then against the Titans, Allen shined on special teams as well.

Allen's forced fumble/fumble recovery on a kickoff was one of the best plays the Jaguars have seen a single individual make this season, and it completely summed up what the Jaguars want their team to be under Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli.

The Not So Good

Penalties

Tennessee running back Julius Chestnut (36), second right, and Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke (9) get into a skirmish after a Jacksonville punt in the fourth quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars racked up 13 penalties and nearly 100 yards in penalty yardage on Sunday, an issue from past weeks that seemed to have picked back up again. It was not just one area of the team, either, with the Jaguars seeing a rash of penalties on offense, defense and special teams. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said penalties were the real reason the Jaguars did not truly break the game open to finish the contest, and he is right.

Run Game

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' defense had an excellent performance against the Titans as a whole, but the run defense was not as sharp as it has been in past weeks. Yes, the Jaguars were down two key starting defensive linemen Travon Walker and Arim Armstead, but the Titans have been one of the worst rushing offenses in football and managed to find a lot of early success against the Jaguars.

The Titans game was the third-worst game the Jaguars have had this year against the run, though most of the damage came after contact as opposed to just gaping holes in the defensive front. Still, the Jaguars can't let many games like that happen.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.