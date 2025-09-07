Jaguars vs. Panthers: 3 Things to Watch
The wait is over.
In just a few hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers, ending months of anticipation.
So, what will we be keeping a close eye on during the Week 1 affair at EverBank Stadium? We break down three key storylines to watch below.
Liam Coen's Offense
The Jaguars are kicking off a new era in a variety of ways on Sunday, but the biggest change is coming on offense. Head coach Liam Coen will take over as Trevor Lawrence's fifth play-caller (after Darrell Bevell, Brian Schottenheimer, Doug Pederson, and Press Taylor), and he is coming off a stellar year in the same role with the Buccaneers.
If Coen can work the same magic with the Jaguars' offense and Trevor Lawrence that he worked with Tampa Bay and Baker Mayfield, then Sunday could be filled with plenty of fireworks. We will soon find out just how explosive and potent this offense can be.
Running Back Pecking Order
The debate over the Jaguars' running back room and its usage has raged for months. Now, we will finally get a clear look of how Coen and his staff intend to deploy their four-running back unit. It seems clear that, for now at least, one of Travis Etienne or Tank Bigsby will lead the way. But which of the veterans will carry the room against the Panthers and get the most work in Week 1? That is what we are set to finally find out on Sunday as the Jaguars kick off their season.
New-Look Secondary
The Jaguars made quite a few investments in the secondary this offseason, adding Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray and Travis Hunter to a unit that was amongst the worst in the entire NFL last season. Add in long-time backup Andrew Wingard and the Jaguars have three new starters and one major depth piece amongst the four players. The secondary was doomed from the very start a year ago, and the Jaguars will get their first chance to show things have changed for the better vs. a Panthers offense that lacks much firepower.
