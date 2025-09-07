Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. Panthers: 3 Things to Watch

What will we be keeping our eyes on when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1?

John Shipley

Dec 31, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

The wait is over.

In just a few hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers, ending months of anticipation.

So, what will we be keeping a close eye on during the Week 1 affair at EverBank Stadium? We break down three key storylines to watch below.

Liam Coen's Offense

nf
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and head coach Liam Coen before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are kicking off a new era in a variety of ways on Sunday, but the biggest change is coming on offense. Head coach Liam Coen will take over as Trevor Lawrence's fifth play-caller (after Darrell Bevell, Brian Schottenheimer, Doug Pederson, and Press Taylor), and he is coming off a stellar year in the same role with the Buccaneers.

If Coen can work the same magic with the Jaguars' offense and Trevor Lawrence that he worked with Tampa Bay and Baker Mayfield, then Sunday could be filled with plenty of fireworks. We will soon find out just how explosive and potent this offense can be.

Running Back Pecking Order

nf
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to avoid the tackle of New Orleans Saints defensive end Chris Rumph II (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The debate over the Jaguars' running back room and its usage has raged for months. Now, we will finally get a clear look of how Coen and his staff intend to deploy their four-running back unit. It seems clear that, for now at least, one of Travis Etienne or Tank Bigsby will lead the way. But which of the veterans will carry the room against the Panthers and get the most work in Week 1? That is what we are set to finally find out on Sunday as the Jaguars kick off their season.

New-Look Secondary

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) walks off the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars made quite a few investments in the secondary this offseason, adding Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray and Travis Hunter to a unit that was amongst the worst in the entire NFL last season. Add in long-time backup Andrew Wingard and the Jaguars have three new starters and one major depth piece amongst the four players. The secondary was doomed from the very start a year ago, and the Jaguars will get their first chance to show things have changed for the better vs. a Panthers offense that lacks much firepower.

Make sure you are keeping yourself up to date with the lateston what to watch when you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.

Let us know your thoughts on what to watch when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.