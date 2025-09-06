The Impressive Growth Grant Udinski Has Seen From Jaguars Unit
A relatively young offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski, will be one of the leaders of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense at the ripe age of 29. His youth and innovative mind will be valuable for head coach Liam Coen and an offensive system that will look to get their franchise quarterback and group as a whole into a feared unit.
Udinski has seen firsthand what has grown and developed from his offense, from the skill players to the offensive line, and Udinski himself. This weekend, he'll be coaching against the team that have him his first opportunity in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers.
After spending most of the summer with this group, Udinski has seen the growth of the running back room firsthand, and he shared his observations from the four-player room this week.
Udinski on the Jaguars deep running back room
The Jaguars enter the season with a four-player room at running back. Travis Etienne will begin his fifth and possibly final season in Jacksonville, third-year runner Tank Bigsby looks to be a valuable part of the rotation, and rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen have stood out at one point or another during the summer, whether it would be a big play or a repetition in pass protection.
There has been growth from this group of players throughout the summer and heading into the season. Yet, each approach has been different, according to Udinski. The running backs will have a key role in the functionality of the Jaguars' offense under Coen and Udinski due to the complex run blocking schemes and responsibilities implemented.
"I think the growth for each guy has probably been different because each guy had different things that they want to improve, but it's noticeable for each guy and their ability to attack what they're trying to improve on. So, one guy might focus one day or one week on pass protection and some of those different things, one guy's trying to focus on his tempo on a certain run scheme."
The rookies in particular have shown the most growth, as ball security has been less of an issue for Tuten than it was in college. Allen's strengths in pass protection have stood out, as he could be dressed up for Sunday over his fellow rookie. Both have worked to improve different aspects of their games, and as Udinski noted on Thursday, the progression is not always linear with his tailbacks, though things have begun to piece together well from Etienne to Allen.
"I think those guys, it kind of comes in pieces where it's not linear progression for those guys, all moving in the same direction but you see each of those stack that progression day-by-day in those little areas and overall, as a group, I think it's come together fairly nicely.”
