Jaguars' Biggest Needs Post-Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest in-draft blockbuster trades in recent memory, moving up three spots to select Colorado superstar Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall selection. After the selection process concluded, the Jaguars addressed some of their key areas on the roster, including depth on both sides of the ball.
One of the things that can get lost in the offseason shuffle is that teams will rarely have every need filled between free agency– essentially a 10-month bout– and the NFL Draft. It’s unrealistic and mainly a pipedream due to the brewing areas of concern that will slowly start to bubble to the surface.
As Jacksonville prepares for an exciting season ahead, I took a closer look at some of the biggest needs on the roster following this year’s draft.
Offensive tackle
While the depth and starting experience is there at left and right tackle, the future still presents an unknown on the edges. The hope is that under a new group of offensive line coaches and a blocking scheme that should favor Walker Little and Anton Harrison, the two players enter must-prove territory.
From my point of view, there are no two ways around it: Little and Harrison must have quality performances at a consistent level in 2025 or face being replaced next year. The 2026 offensive tackle class presents a good crop of potential prospects that could emerge as their successors. Even without a first-round choice, Jacksonville is set up nicely with 10 draft picks next April.
Long-term stability at linebacker
Even though the Jaguars drafted two linebackers to maintain some continuity within the room beyond 2025, the lack of adequate and long-term stability at the defensive second level is concerning. The team declined Devin Lloyd’s fifth-year option and Chad Muma is an unrestricted free agent after this season, leaving the fate at the position in Jacksonville undetermined.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has a chance to turn those two player’s fortunes around in a defense that will follow a similar path to how the Packers have performed in recent years. However, Jacksonville should begin having a serious focus at linebacker next offseason, regardless of how Lloyd and Muma perform in 2025.
Running Back
Yes, general manager James Gladstone went out and drafted two quality running back prospects as possible replacements to Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. However, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen are relative unknowns in the NFL. With Etienne slated for free agency in 2026 and Bigsby’s inconsistencies, Jacksonville should still look for more competition at the position next year.
While next year’s running back draft class isn’t to the high standard that was this year’s group, it still features some potential tailbacks that could make an immediate impact in the NFL upon arrival. Maybe Gladstone reunites with Rams running back Kyren Williams, who is slated for free agency next season. Either way, Jacksonville should be able to find themselves another runner or two next offseason.
