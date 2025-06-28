The Best and Worst Defensive Lines the 2025 Jaguars Play
Liam Coen's offense is designed to be able to both run and pass the ball very well, just like his units performed at a high rate in Tampa Bay. Of course, the capabilities of the personnel are a factor, but so are the defensive lines that will gear up to attempt to neutralize Duval's finest every single week of the 2025 NFL Season.
But just how good are the individual units on the schedule for the Jaguars? PFF recently published their rankings of the best units at certain positions. What are the notable units that Coen and Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski will need to prepare for?
The highest-ranked and arguably the best of all of the defensive lines on the schedule for Jacksonville would come twice in 2025 in the form of division rivals, the Houston Texans. Head coach Demeco Ryans' team comes in at No. 4 in the rankings. The Jags host their rivals in Week 3, and vist Space City in Week 10.
"The Texans might have the best edge defender duo in the NFL in veteran Danielle Hunter and third-year player Will Anderson Jr. Hunter’s 84.6 PFF overall grade ranked 12th among edge defenders last season, and Anderson's 87.8 mark slotted him in 10th. However, the Texans struggled on the interior, which may continue to be a problem area in 2025. Tim Settle was the team's highest-graded interior defender in 2024, yet his 58.6 PFF overall grade ranked just 58th at the position."
The next best d-line on PFF's list is another fellow-AFC South team, however the Tennessee Titans only come in at No. 14. While the Jags finish with Houston in Week 10, they don't encounter Tennessee until Week 13 in Music City. The Titans vist Duval in the season finale.
"The Titans feature one of the best interior defender units in the NFL. Jeffrey Simmons has been among the best at the position throughout his career, so it is no surprise that he ranked eighth with an 80.0 PFF overall grade in 2024. Rookie T'Vondre Sweat (76.1 PFF overall grade) and Sebastian
Joseph-Day (70.2 PFF overall grade) also ranked in the top 25 at the position. Tennessee's situation on the edge is less promising, with Arden Key's 69.7 PFF overall grade leading the group in 2024 but ranking only 40th across the league."
Third would be the defending conference champs at No.15. The Kansas City Chiefs will invade Jacksonville on a Monday Night affair in Week 5. The middle-of-the pack ranking doesn't really mask the danger that comes with going up against Chris Jones and KC.
"Chris Jones is arguably the NFL's premier defensive linemen, furthering a prolific career by earning a position-leading 90.2 PFF overall grade last season. But despite Kansas City's continuous investments in the defensive line, there is not much talent around him. While former first-round pick George Karlaftis earned a career-high 69.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, it ranked only 38th among edge defenders. On the other hand, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was also a first-round pick, barely got any playing time last season and ranked 70th among edge defenders in PFF overall grade."
On the other side of the equation, the Jags face three teams in the bottom eight, with two being fellow cat teams back-to-back, at home vs. the No. 28 Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and in Cincinnati vs. the No. 25 Bengals the next week. Then it's a Week 15 duel vs. the No. 26 Jets at EverBank.
Even better, the L.A. Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders are all on the calendar, and they rank No.19 through 23 respectively. Throw in the fact that they only play one team in the top ten, albeit twice, it seems that the Jaguars have some opportunities to gain more yards and score more often in 2025.
