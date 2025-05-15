Jaguars Taking Much More Cost-Efficient Approach at WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent big money at the wide receiver position in the past.
But like everything else around the Jaguars, that looks to be changing too.
In 2025, the Jaguars will be banking on the rookie deals of two young stars in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, which will give the Jaguars two game-breaking talents who, all things considered, come by relatively cheap.
Gone are the days of the Jaguars' top-four pass-catchers all bringing in heavy cap hits and big deals, like the 2022-2024 seasons included. Now, the Jaguars' top-four pass catchers consists of three players on rookie deals (including Brenton Strange) and one player on a one-year, $10 million deal in Dyami Brown.
Throw in No. 4 receiver Parker Washington, and you have another pass-catcher on a cost-controlled deal.
According to Warren Sharp, the Jaguars' wide receiver room is No. 23 in spending for 2025. Considering their spending at the position in past years with Marvin Jones, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Gabe Davis, this is a move back in the right direction.
In 2024, the Jaguars' receiver room ranked No. 6 in spending. In 2023, they were No. 2. And in 2022, they were No. 4.
Did the Jaguars ever at that time have a receiver room that came close to matching those rankings in terms of impact and production? Did they ever have a top-5 receiver room like their spending suggested they should?
No, they didn't. In fact, they never came close. The most well-rounded and productive room was in 2022, but comparing the current Jaguars trio against Jones, Jones and Kirk seems to give the 2025 room an edge.
The Jaguars threw a ton of money at the wide receiver position over the years, but this was more so an example of the Jaguars overpaying for OK talent and hoping it would become great.
The Jaguars still paid a big price for this current receiver room, essentially spending three first-round picks and a second-round pick on Thomas and Hunter combined.
But in terms of pure bang for your buck production, this room seems to give the Jaguars a more efficient edge than they had in year's past.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the approach at WR @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the approach at WR by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE