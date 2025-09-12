Which Defender the Jaguars Expect to Take a Massive Leap
The Jacksonville Jaguars proved a lot in their 2025 NFL season opener against the Carolina Panthers. They showed that they could take care of business versus an inferior opponent, beating the Panthers and the spread in their 26-10 win.
They demonstrated that this defense is vastly improved compared to last year, with new additions Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray shining in their debuts for the team while helping limit Bryce Young and the Panthers to just 255 total yards. Travis Etienne Jr. confirmed that he's still a tantalizing young talent at running back, totaling 156 yards from scrimmage.
Travis Hunter Jr. presented his potential as an elite possession receiver in the NFL, pulling in six of eight targets. He only garnered 33 yards, but consistently made himself available for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, showcasing his sure hands and promise to create after the catch.
Travis Hunter Jr. needs to show more on defense
While Travis Hunter Jr. had a very encouraging debut on offense, the same couldn't be said for his defensive outing. In Week 1, he played just six total snaps at cornerback against the Carolina Panthers, only two of which were pass plays. He logged one total tackle and allowed one catch.
It's certainly not a bad showing, but he didn't do nearly enough to confirm or deny his ability to be a shutdown corner one day. That could change in Game 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Head Coach Liam Coen has gone on record to say that he expects Hunter Jr. to get more snaps on defense, not necessarily due to Cincy's strengths, but rather as a result of his natural progression as a two-way rookie.
Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile expects Hunter Jr. to take a leap, not just in usage but in ability, in Week 2:
"I think for everybody, just as a team, your biggest jump in the season is from Week 1 to Week 2. I totally agree with that overall. Obviously, you're always hopeful that's the case for the rookies, too, and I think he's incrementally gotten better each day. He has, and the more and more he gets the opportunity to go out there and do that, I think he will progress, and I think there will be a jump for him.”
Campanile is excited about Hunter Jr.'s development so far and anticipates it showing up on tape against Cincinnati:
"I just think Travis is a great athlete, and he's an aggressive player on defense, so that's what we love about him, and like I said, he's been doing everything he can on both ends of it to be the best he can be as a defensive player and an offensive player. He definitely puts another guy out there with ball skills, attention to detail, and a physical style of play. So, we're excited with his progress at this point on defense.”
