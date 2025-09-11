Jaguar Report

1 Big Way Travis Hunter's Role Will Change vs. Bengals

How will Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie Travis Hunter continue to see his role expand in Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?

John Shipley

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after the catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after the catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Expect more from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter this weekend -- especially on defense.

After just six defensive snaps in the Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers, Hunter is expected to play more snaps on defense this week against the Cincinnati Bengals' trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

According to head coach Liam Coen, it is not simply because the Jaguars are facing one of the NFL's most notable and prolific passing groups. Instead, it is the natural next step in Hunter's development.

Hunter's Role

“Likely. It'll be a likely uptick. It's more so, going into Week 1 it was okay, we know that it's not going to be a ton on defense. The goal is to increase and continue to increase. It just so happens that we're playing Cincinnati with two good wideouts this week," Coen said.

Hunter did not play a defensive snap until halfway through through the second quarter against the Panthers, spending the vast majority of his time on offense. But, Coen noted after the game, that should not be expected to be the case week in and week out.

travis hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) screams as he comes out of the tunnel before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think that was game one. I think that was week one, where you miss ten days or so, and there was a lot of different kind of coverage changes in the back end for us with some of their formations, adjustments," Coen said on Sunday.

"It was a lot that those guys had to handle defensively. So it was maybe a little bit less for him this game. I think it will only continue to evolve and go more. I thought he played hard on offense. I thought he played fast. He had some good catches, ran the right route. I can only see it going and expanding from here."

Expand it will. The Jaguars will need all hands on deck vs. the Bengals' passing game, and Hunter is set to be a big part of the Jaguars' plan to keep up with the NFL's best receiver duo.

“Yeah, I just think Travis is a great athlete and he's an aggressive player on defense, so that's what we love about him and like I said, he's been doing everything he can on both ends of it to be the best he can be as a defensive player and an offensive player," Jaguars defensive coordiantor Anthony Campanile said on Thursday.

travis hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to greet fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He definitely puts another guy out there with ball skills, attention to detail and a physical style of play. So, we're excited with his progress at this point on defense.”

