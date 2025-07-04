AFC West Teams the Jaguars Love and Hate to Face
With an all-time record of 202-282, plus an 8-8 record in the postseason, the Jaguars aren't considered a successful franchise, but they have indeed experienced seasons to remember.
There are some fabled teams that the Jaguars have a winning record over, and those that they can't seem to solve, despite the records. The Jaguars will face both on their schedule in the upcoming season, their 31st.
The Jaguars schedule in 2025 follows the same formula it usually does. The "Sons of Duval" play, as per usual, every team in their division for a total of six games. That doesn't change.
But they also have the entire NFC West and the team that placed third in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers. In their own conference, the Jaguars will square of with all three AFC teams that placed third, like they did, and the remainder of the AFC West. But how do the Jags historically fare against the division that is comprised of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers?
First of this season will be the defending AFC Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs hold a 10-6 record over the Teal and Black, including a win in the divisional round of the playoffs following the 2022 Campaign. Despite the Chiefs dominating their last eight games, all Jacksonville defeats, the series began in 1997 with a Jags win at home. After eight games, the-then AFC Central team held a 6-2 advantage until losing those aforementioned eight-straight starting in 2010. The hope is that Liam Coen's team will reverse that moving forward beginning in Week 5 on Monday Night Football.
The Las Vegas Raiders are next for the Jags in Week 9 in Sin City. The Tom Coughlin led Jaguars lost to the Silver and Black in their first meeting in 1996, but won the next four. Jacksonville has a narrow lead in the series at 6-5, but lost the last meeting in Week 15 of 2024. But in that game, Brian Thomas Jr. realized a career high in receiving yards with 132. With Trevor Lawrence back throwing to BTJ, fans are hoping it will be different this time around.
In Week 11, the Chargers visit EverBank Stadium in a series that has mostly favored the Bolts, whether they represented San Diego or Los Angeles. The Jaguars won the first game in their history that first occurred in the ninth season of the Jaguars existence in 2023. But the Super Chargers won seven of the next eight and own a 9-5 record, but the last game that the two teams played was the epic comeback in the 2022 Wildcard Game with the Jags down 27-0. It could probably be labeled the greatest game in the franchise's 30-year history.
Finally, it's a Pre-Christmas trip to Denver in Week 16. The Jags can tie up the series that featured a playoff split in 1996 and '97. It's been a back-and-forth history, but after two straight-losses, Jacksonville trails Denver 8-7.
Overall, the Jaguars are only 24-32 vs. the AFC West, but Liam Coen's team could trim that record with a sweep. Is it likely, no, but neither was a win after being down 27-0 in the playoffs. So, anything can happen.
