Cam Ward Offers Uncharted Territory for Jaguars' Defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a key six-week stretch in Week 13: the true start of their AFC South gauntlet. To kick it off, they will be facing a quarterback who brings uncharted waters in Cam Ward.

The Jaguars have played just two AFC South games in their first 11 weeks, with both coming against the Houston Texans. Now the Jaguars are set to visit the Tennessee Titans and take on the No. 1 pick -- who is also the first rookie quarterback this new Jaguars regime has faced.

Ward's Battle

The Jaguars have faced some of the NFL's best passers through 11 games, ranging from Patrick Mahomes to Matthew Stafford to Justin Herbert to Sam Darnold. They have also faced a few backups in Jake Browning, Jacoby Brissett, and Davis Mills, along with veterans Geno Smith and Brock Purdy and two third-year passers in Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

But the one thing they haven't faced? A rookie passer. Ward is as naturally talented as they come, but we have yet to see if this Jaguars defense is one that would be feast or famine for a young gun-slinger who is mostly playing on instinct right now.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, he's a big strong kid too, but he keeps plays alive. He's one of those guys who keeps plays alive in the pocket and he can really do damage down the field throwing the ball because he keeps the plays alive," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said.

"It's one thing to get out of there and scramble and get through which he does do a good job of that, but it's some of those plays that you look over the course of the season where he's kept it alive and gotten big chunk plays down the field because he keeps his eyes down the field. So, he's an aggressive player at that position and you’ve got to have a good plan for him.”



Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The numbers are not kind for Ward this year; out of 40 qualifying quarterbacks, he ranks No. 39 in EPA/Play and No. 37 in success rate. But there is a genuine argument to make that this is due to his surroundings more than his own play.

This week, the Jaguars will find out just how true that is.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is interviewed after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

“Yeah, very positively is probably the way I would explain it. He's very decisive. He's done a great job with his feet the last few weeks too, but he's a tremendously accurate thrower and a very mature decision maker in my opinion at this point for a young guy," Campanile said.

"But he's definitely progressed and he's getting the ball where it's supposed to go just about all the time. He's keeping a lot of plays alive with his feet, so he makes you work, just like all the other great players at that position. He makes you work, obviously with the plan in the pocket to defend him and then trying to mix and change your coverages because he sees it really well.”

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

