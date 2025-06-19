Former Jaguars Top Picks Facing Pressure in 2025
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were electric as a part of the Clemson Tigers. As a QB-RB duo, they were unstoppable, so much so that they were both drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft (Lawrence at 1 and Etienne at 25).
Since 2021, both teammates have shown promise, but haven't quite reached the level of hype they had when they were drafted.
Now in 2025, it seems like this season will be make-or-break for both of them, as they'll have to prove themselves to the team and to all their doubters. As Lawrence was drafted 1st overall, it makes sense that he faces the most pressure.
"Technically speaking, Lawrence has all the Jacksonville Jaguars' trust, inking a massive $275 million contract extension prior to 2024," wrote Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. "He's already on his third head coach, however, which speaks as much to his uneven growth as the team's greater dysfunction. The tools are there, but Lawrence enters 2025 as the league's leader in turnovers (68) since he stepped onto an NFL field. After also missing seven games in 2024, he's got to prove both his availability and reliability under new play-caller Liam Coen."
Benjamin outlined arguments for both why Lawrence might break out or potentially falter this season. Lawrence has gone through three head coaches already. Along with an unstable offensive line, you could argue that the Jaguars haven't put him in a situation to succeed.
The Jaguars' offensive line remains a work in progress, and Coen, the man running the whole show, has been more tantalizing than stable; he didn't remain at any of his last five jobs for more than a single season."
However, Lawrence has shown the raw talent and the reason he was drafted in the past. Now all he needs is consistency.
The physical tools are undeniable, and he's shown before (2022) he can approach top-10 heights. Better yet, he's got one of the NFL's most promising pass-catching duos in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.
Etienne had a rough 2024, after rookie Tank Bigsby began stealing major touches, proving he was the more efficient and explosive back. Because of this, he too will have a lot to prove in the upcoming season.
"As you can see, the Jaguars are on trial in 2025. Etienne arrived 24 picks after Lawrence back in 2021, and his career has been equally volatile," Benjamin stated. "A foot injury wiped out his entire rookie campaign, and while he rebounded excellently with a multipurpose 2022 breakout (1,400-plus total yards), the former Clemson star has averaged just 3.75 yards per carry since then. Counterpart Tank Bigsby was far more efficient the last time both backs saw the field, hence plenty of trade rumors regarding Etienne ahead of a contract year."
Bigsby will obviously remain a major factor in predicting Etienne's success in 2025.
Opportunities figure to remain inconsistent with Bigsby in tow as a younger alternative.
Still, the Jaguars' recent draftees will hopefully uplift the entire offense, including Etienne.
Expectations are lowered, and the Jaguars' improved receiving corps should help open up rushing lanes.
In the end, Benjamin believes Lawrence will live up to the hype, while Etienne will ultimately cumble under the pressure. I have to say I agree.
To get our updates for the Jaguars' offense, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars, and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.