1 Way Jaguars Must Quickly Improve During Playoff Push

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in football right now, but they know there is still another level to hit.

The Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 14 win, but for the second week in a row the Jaguars struggled in one area that head coach Liam Coen wants to see immediate improvement in: the running game.

Rushing Game

The Jaguars' rushing attack has set the tone for Coen's offense for most of the season, but recent weeks have not seen the same results. Thanks to an improving Trevor Lawrence and a surging passing attack, it has yet to hurt the Jaguars.

To ensure the playoff push and battle for the AFC South crown goes the way the Jaguars want, though, they will need to quickly improve. The pass protection has been stellar, but balance is the key to Coen's offense.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I thought we protected really well. We were aggressive in pass protection when we were able to kind of jump people, we were able to jump them. I thought we did a nice job on the edges as well for the most part," Coen said on Monday.

"Still a lot of meat left on the bone in the run game that needs to continue to get improved on and some details, fundamentals and techniques that need to improve upon, guys staying off the ground and playing a little cleaner. But I was definitely happy with those guys yesterday for the most part.”

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars will need their rushing attack to be on point against a tough Broncos defense in a few weeks, and especially down the stretch as they look bound for at worst a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. The Jaguars have proven the ability to run the ball throughout the course of the 2025 season, and now they need to find a way to get back to their roots as a gro

“We're definitely seeing some heavier boxes at times," Coen said. "But we did have a few targeting issues yesterday and a few fundamental issues that it definitely wasn't completely up to the standard by any means. So, it's a group effort; they know that, but it definitely starts up front.”

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have another month to get back on track on the ground. It hasn't been all bad, either, with Travis Etienne scoring drive on Sunday -- but it can and must be better.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) gets a pat on the back from guard Patrick Mekari (65) after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

