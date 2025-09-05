What Jaguars' Final Week 1 Injury Report Means
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report for their Week 1 contest vs. the Carolina Panthers, and the good news has continued.
The Jaguars have been a relatively healthy team during their preparations and lead up to Sunday's season-opening homestand, and Friday's injury report only reflected that point even further.
In the Jaguars' final injury report, they had the same three players listed who have appeared on the injury report every day this week.
Out
Cornerback Montaric Brown (ankle) and rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee) are both listed as out. Neither practiced during the week, though Brown did work off to the side as he rehabs and works toward his eventual return.
The Jaguars are eager to get Brown back from injury after he went down during the first days of training camp, but they will have to wait a little bit longer to see him make his debut.
Questionable
The only player the Jaguars have listed as questionable if offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, who had missed the final few weeks of camp with a shoulder injury. He has been limited in practice this week, though he projects as the swing tackle if healthy enough to play and make his season debut.
Cole Van Lanen
“Yeah, Cole, I think it's usually when an O-lineman isn't getting noticed all that much, they're doing a good job and I don't want to say he's the definition of that, but that kind of happens with him where it's just he does his job and he does his job above average," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Van Lanen on Friday.
"So, you're like, man, this guy can step in and be able to help us at multiple positions. So, I've always been pleased with his commitment to the guys and to the plan, the way he kind of goes about his business, I've been pleased with. He’s a good dude to be around. So, it was a shame that he was really playing well when he got banged up, but it'll be great to get him back into the fold and get him some quality reps with those guys.”
