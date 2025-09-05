Jaguar Report

What Jaguars' Final Week 1 Injury Report Means

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report before Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report for their Week 1 contest vs. the Carolina Panthers, and the good news has continued.

The Jaguars have been a relatively healthy team during their preparations and lead up to Sunday's season-opening homestand, and Friday's injury report only reflected that point even further.

NF
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen answers questions after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the Jaguars' final injury report, they had the same three players listed who have appeared on the injury report every day this week.

Out

Cornerback Montaric Brown (ankle) and rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee) are both listed as out. Neither practiced during the week, though Brown did work off to the side as he rehabs and works toward his eventual return.

The Jaguars are eager to get Brown back from injury after he went down during the first days of training camp, but they will have to wait a little bit longer to see him make his debut.

Questionable

The only player the Jaguars have listed as questionable if offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, who had missed the final few weeks of camp with a shoulder injury. He has been limited in practice this week, though he projects as the swing tackle if healthy enough to play and make his season debut.

Cole Van Lanen

“Yeah, Cole, I think it's usually when an O-lineman isn't getting noticed all that much, they're doing a good job and I don't want to say he's the definition of that, but that kind of happens with him where it's just he does his job and he does his job above average," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Van Lanen on Friday.

"So, you're like, man, this guy can step in and be able to help us at multiple positions. So, I've always been pleased with his commitment to the guys and to the plan, the way he kind of goes about his business, I've been pleased with. He’s a good dude to be around. So, it was a shame that he was really playing well when he got banged up, but it'll be great to get him back into the fold and get him some quality reps with those guys.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the final injury report of Week 1!

Comment on our Facebook page to talk about the final injury report of Week 1 WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.