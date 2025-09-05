5 Bold Predictions For Jaguars' 2025 Season
The 2025 season is just days away for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the new year brings hope, change, and the gift of the unknown.
So with the offseason firmly behind us and the Jaguars kicking off a new era, we have opted to give our five boldest predictions for the Jaguars' 2025 season.
Trevor Lawrence's TDs
Lawrence has never been a high-volume touchdown passer in the NFL, averaging just 20 touchdowns per a 17 game average in his career. His peak touchdown season came with 25 in 2022. This year, I think he finally breaks through that hurdle and hits 30 passing touchdowns for the first time in his career thanks to a new scheme and coach with Liam Coen and a seemingly improved skill group.
Travis Hunter's Stats
Nobody really knows what the No. 2 overall pick and two-way star will do as a rookie, but the Jaguars clearly will be leaning on Travis Hunter quite a bit one way or the other. I believe he will play close to 80% of the offensive snaps and between 60%-70% of the defensive snaps, ending his rookie season with 750 receiving yards, seven total touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Hines-Allen and Walker
The Jaguars' dominant edge duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker is one of the best in the entire NFL, and they have some favorable matchups on their schedule. With improved defensive line depth and potentially a much-improved secondary, I am going to guess the Jaguars' dynamic pair combined for 25 sacks during the course of the 2025 season.
Browns' Draft Pick
When the Jaguars traded up to select Hunter, they also gave up the rights to their 2026 first-round pick. That means the Browns and their base will be closely watching the Jaguars in the standings all year; a rough season would mean a premium selection goes to Cleveland. However, my prediction is the pick the Jaguars send over will be no lower than the No. 20 pick as the Jaguars put together an encouraging season.
AFC South
We will see if the Jaguars have what it takes to push the Houston Texans for the AFC South crown, but I do like their chances in the division as a whole. I have them going 4-2 in the AFC South this year; splitting games with the Texans and Tennessee Titans and sweeping the Indianapolis Colts.
