What Final Jaguars Injury Report of Bengals Week Reveals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report of Week 2, and there are mostly positive developments.
While the Cincinnati Bengals do not have any players on the week's final status report, the Jaguars have just two: cornerback Montaric Brown (ankle) who is doubtful, and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), who has been ruled out.
Brown has been sidelined for the Jaguars since the first few days of training camp earlier this summer, but in the last few weeks he has begun to do more and more on the practice field.
It started with Brown working off to the side ahead of the regular-season opener vs. the Carolina Panthers. Then this week, Brown went from a non-participant in practice to a limited participant, giving him a chance to get closer to making his full return to the field.
“Still working through that one right now. It’s a great day for him to be able to get an opportunity and continue to see what that looks like and still got really two days, three days actually," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said early on Friday.
As for the rest of the injury report: linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, offensive tackle Anton Harrison and offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen are all cleared to play. It will be Van Lanen's season debut.
“Yeah, Cole, I think it's usually when an O-lineman isn't getting noticed all that much, they're doing a good job and I don't want to say he's the definition of that, but that kind of happens with him where it's just he does his job and he does his job above average. So, you're like, man, this guy can step in and be able to help us at multiple positions," Coen said last week about Van Lanen.
"So, I've always been pleased with his commitment to the guys and to the plan, the way he kind of goes about his business, I've been pleased with. He’s a good dude to be around. So, it was a shame that he was really playing well when he got banged up, but it'll be great to get him back into the fold and get him some quality reps with those guys.”
