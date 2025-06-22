BREAKING: First-Round Pick Travis Hunter Signs Rookie Contract
The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the biggest moves of the offseason in April when they traded up three spots with the Cleveland Browns to select Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL Draft. Now, they have secured his rookie contract.
The Jaguars announced Sunday afternoon that they have signed Hunter to his four-year rookie that includes the fifth-year option that he will be eligible for before his fourth season in the league. Details of Hunter's contract have yet to be disclosed at this time.
For comparison, the Washington Commanders signed No. 2 overall quarterback Jayden Daniels to a fully guaranteed four-year, $37.7 million contract with a $24.2 million signing bonus and an average annual value of $9.4 million.
Many eyes have been placed on the Jaguars franchise as they look to turn the corner with head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone because of Hunter, who is one of the most galvanizing players to come into the league in recent memory. This is because of his rare two-way ability as a wide receiver and cornerback where he was arguably the best at both positions during the pre-draft process.
The former Colorado Buffaloes standout won the 2024 Heisman Trophy after catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also snagging four interceptions with 11 passes defended. Hunter's snap-heavy position in Jacksonville will be at wide receiver, where he will pair up with 2024 first-round pick and rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. to form one of the more intriguing young duos at the position.
The selection of Hunter is arguably the most consequential draft choice by the Jaguars since they took franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall choice in 2021. His value on both sides of the ball could be immense with how Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile choose to deploy him.
Hunter will have a significant impact on both sides of the ball as a player who specialized in making highlight-reel catches as a wide receiver and cornerback with rave reviews coming from Campanile and Hunter's newest teammates, with the former calling him a "special guy" for his intangibly rich traits.
"All the coaches, everybody’s been really impressed with his ability to retain the information. He’s been out here with us, obviously on defense, and I know he was on offense today," Campanile said during offseason training activities. "He’s done a great job with that, and I can’t imagine another guy being any better suited to handle that. Travis is certainly suited to do that.”
