3 Potential Landing Spots for Former Jaguar Darnell Savage
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to make the turn of moving on from key Trent Baalke signings from last offseason, announcing they had released former starting safety Darnell Savage.
A former standout with the Green Bay Packers, Savage underwhelmed in a bad system and did not see much playing time so far this season. Savage had signed a three-year, $21.75 million contract with the team in 2024, which included $12.5 million in guaranteed money. His release saves the team over $9 million over the next two years combined.
With Savage on the market, he should have plenty of potential suitors in the coming days. Let's look at three possible landing spots for the now-former Jaguars safety.
Carolina Panthers
If you watched the Panthers' defense, especially their linebackers and safeties, in Week 1, you'd know how badly they need help in this area. This has been one of the biggest weaknesses for this Carolina team through two weeks.
Tre'Von Moehrig needs a sufficient start next to him on the backend of this defense. Nick Scott has been underwhelming at best and is slowly forcing themselves to play their fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom. Savage would be a slight upgrade in the room, and his versatility would provide a fit in Ejiro Evero's defense.
New York Jets
With Tony Adams dealing with a groin injury, the Jets could look to pair Savage with former teammate Andre Cisco in the New Meadowlands. It would provide New York with immediate depth at the position and potential playing time that the former Packer and Jaguar needs.
Savage would be playing merely to earn a payday of some kind next offseason when he finds a new home. Savage would offer big nickel versatility and man coverage prowess against tight ends and big slot receivers, giving the Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn a chess piece in the secondary.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers could always use depth on defense, and Savage's versatile skill set could help them with substitutions for star safety Derwin James. Despite what Jaguars fans may think, Savage does bring a level of alignment, interchangeability, and quality football IQ. If there is anywhere he can rebound, it's with one of the best defenses in the league.
Savage would provide depth at big nickel in subpackages while giving James breathers across the secondary. While this isn't a James-type player, the skill set would be valuable, nonetheless.
