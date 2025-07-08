Jaguars' Rivals Possess Two of NFL's Top Secondaries
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful for a revamped secondary in 2025 thanks to the additions of names like Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis, but they won't be the only talented AFC South pass defense.
In a recent ranking from Pro Football Focus of the best secondary units in the NFL, the AFC South saw two entrants: the Houston Texans at No. 4 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 10.
The Texans have thrown an abundance of resources at the secondary in recent years, and the unit is led by arguably one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in Derek Stingley Jr.
"A strong unit in 2024, anchored by the excellent play of Derek Stingley Jr., the Texans bolstered their secondary by signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency to add another playmaker," PFF said about Houston.
"Kamari Lassiter impressed as a rookie, earning a 77.5 coverage grade, while Jalen Pitre ranked among the league’s top slot cornerbacks with a 71.3 grade. Houston also drafted Jaylin Smith out of USC in the third round. With Jimmie Ward — one of the NFL’s most consistent safeties over the past decade — this group has the makings of an elite secondary in 2025."
As for the Colts, it appears PFF is bullish on their chances to be one of the NFL's best units thanks to additions the franchise made during free agency.
"The Colts are expecting bounce-back seasons from free-agent additions cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum," PFF said about the Colts.
"Ward had consistently graded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks before a down year in 2024, while Bynum has proven capable of steady play at the pro level. Cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore return as dependable contributors, and safety Nick Cross posted a 70.3 grade in his first season as a full-time starter.
The Jaguars' star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. might be one of the biggest reasons the Colts invested in their secondary this season after he routinely burned the Jaguars' rival last season.
With the Colts and Texans both entering the year with strong units, the Jaguars will need Thomas and fellow receivers Dyami Brown and Travis Hunter to bring it in every AFC South battle.
