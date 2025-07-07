What's the Division the Jaguars Have Most Success Against?
The Jacksonville Jaguars do not have a winning record in their 30 year history in the NFL at 202-282. It sometimes takes decades for some teams to find their footing. One of the most legendary teams in the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers, took years to not be considered a woeful franchise, not going over .500 in regular season wins until 1997, their 65th season of play.
The hope in Duval, under the new regime led by James Gladstone and Liam Coen, is that a new era will begin in 2025. Chipping away at the all-time mark and getting closer to fine would be nice, but it doesn't matter as the Steelers didn't achieve a winning record until 24 years after their first Super Bowl win. For Coen's team, winning in the present will set up the future in a mighty way.
In examination of the breakdown of the team's all-time wins and losses, the Jaguars have a losing record against 19 of the 31 other franchises. They have a tying record against seven other opponents. That marginally magnificent seven is made up of the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Buccaneers, Giants, Cowboys and Panthers. Two of these .500 teams are opponents in 2025, AFC New York and Tampa, so the ledger will change, but what column will the Jets and Bucs land in, good or bad?
There's only one outlier of the five teams that the Jags have won against over their history, and that's Oakland/Vegas. However, there's only a one-game advantage in play for the Jaguars over the Raiders. With the two franchises facing off in Sin City in Week 9, there's a possibility that the Silver and Black move to a different column at .500.
The other four teams that the Jags have a winning slate against comprise the AFC North, and there's a very good reason for it. From 1995 to 2001, a black and blue division became the black and teal one, as the Jaguars engineered a pretty impressive showing after their debut season. In those early days of the expanded AFC Central, Original Head Coach Tom Coughlin put together a record of 62-50 with two division crowns and two trips to the AFC Championship Game.
Those AFC Central teams that now are under the North banner in the conference are the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and the aforementioned Steelers.
The two teams that Duval has seen the best success against, one a current juggernaut in the Ravens at 15-11 and the Browns at 12-8. The Jags have a 15-13 advantage over the Steelers with two playoff victories over Pittsburgh as well. Their Week 2 opponents, Cincy, are the closest with the Jags holding a 13-12 advantage.
Once again, the Jaguars are playing for now. However, a shift in the columns and having more teams with a winning record is vital. But it's good to know that there's a very strong division in the AFC that the team has historically had an upper hand on. That's going to go a long way to set up the present, the future, and hopefully another deep dive into this subject, like in the Steelers case, in another 15 years.
