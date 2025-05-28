Agent Zero: How NFL Players Wearing Unique Number Have Fared
When Jacksonville released Gabe Davis two weeks ago, his unique jersey number became a free agent – but not for long. Linebacker Devin Lloyd quickly claimed the vacant No. 0.
In 2023, the NFL relaxed its uniform-number rules and allowed players to wear the numeral.
Lloyd, who figures to be an unrestricted free agent after this season because Jacksonville opted not to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, is the third player already to wear that number for the Jaguars. Calvin Ridley was first in 2023, when he registered 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns, but vacated the number when he signed with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent before last season.
That’s when Davis pounced on it, after joining the Jaguars in March 2024. Now that the new Jacksonville regime has moved on from Davis (just 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns last year), Lloyd takes the number into 2025.
The linebacker is one of several NFL players switching to the uniform this year. Among those are Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two NFL seasons while wearing No. 26. And because the number has negative connotations, Lions opponents already are roasting him for the switch.
Here’s a look at how notable NFL players wearing 0 have fared over the first two seasons since the NFL made the number available.
Bills rookie Keon Coleman in 2024 helped Josh Allen win the MVP but posted just 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions.
Edge rusher Brian Burns has worn the number for two teams in two years, posting eight sacks with the Panthers in 2023 and 8½ last year with the Giants.
Lions rookie Terrion Arnold, who switched his number from 0 to 6 this year to honor his late Alabama teammate Khyree Jackson, started 15 games but had zero interceptions.
Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper switched to 0 last season and posted a career-best 10½ sacks.
Rams edge rusher Byron Young has known no other number over his two NFL seasons (2023-24). He has 15½ sacks and his team has two division titles.
Mike Sainristill posted two regular-season interceptions and two postseason interceptions wearing the number as a rookie for the Commanders last year.
Philadelphia unrestricted free agent Bryce Huff battled a wrist injury in his first season with the Eagles, after taking the number last season, and wound up with just 2½ sacks in 14 games, including postseason.
