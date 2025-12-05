Jaguars vs. Colts: Key Players Watch in Epic AFC South Clash

December is here, and in the NFL, it is now or never for many of the postseason contenders vying for a spot to compete for a championship.

In Duval County, Florida, the Jacksonville Jaguars have become one of those contenders, staking a claim for the top spot in the AFC South just one year after winning just four games in a sunset regime. They will host the Indianapolis Colts in front of a sold-out crowd at EverBank Stadium for a chance to secure a winning record under first-year head coach Liam Coen.

In a matchup that could define the team's regular season, the Jaguars must get their best players to play at a high level against a Colts program that has exceeded expectations itself. With that in mind, here are the three players to watch this Sunday in Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) hits the chest of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) to alter his third-down throw during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Jacksonville was forced to punt. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will come down to which quarterback can play well against which defense. The Colts are ranked in the top 10 in points allowed, but will be without Sauce Gardner for the coming weeks. This provides an opportunity for Trevor Lawrence to continue his consistent momentum from a week ago.

I have shared both perspectives of Lawrence, both showcasing quality play at times this season, and his low moments that can lead to serious impatience across the spectrum. However, with his most talented playmaker, Brian Thomas Jr., returning to the lineup and reliable targets in Brenton Strange and Jakobi Meyers, it is a grand opportunity for the fifth-year signal-caller.

Josh Hines-Allen, defensive end

The greatest pass rusher in Jaguars history has been on a tear since the bye week. After starting the season with a half-sack, Hines-Allen has been one of the most productive players at his position since Week 9, with 5.5 sacks in the past five games. This week, he faces the best offensive line since Week 7 in London with the Colts.

Hines-Allen is third in the NFL in total pressures, showcasing his dominance off the edge despite the lack of elite production. Against Indianapolis, Jacksonville will need its best player and star defender to come up big in a massive game.

Devin Lloyd, linebacker

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In recent games, Lloyd has begun to look like the star linebacker that had him considered for Defensive Player of the Year honors in the first half of the season. This is a vicious tackler with great discipline in the run game and coverage prowess that allows him to be a playmaker from the second level.

Jonathan Taylor has been arguably the best running back in football this season, on his way to pacing the field for a triple crown season at the position. This is not an easy player to get down in space, and Lloyd has shown in the past to limit Taylor. A stout performance against the run on Sunday could bring victory to Duval County.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

