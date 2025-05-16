Rams Use Schedule Release to Throw Creative Shade at Opponents
Woodland Hills isn’t far from Hollywood, so the Rams must’ve found a talented writer to script their schedule release. They also casted A-list talent to deliver it, landing Rams fan Brenda Song – although not in a role she anticipated.
Portraying an anchor in something that resembled Dennis Miller’s Weekend Update on classic Saturday Night Live, Song roasted most of the team’s 2025 opponents. Here are her top one-liners and highlights from the 2025 schedule release.
On the Tennessee Titans, after showing fans trying to guess the team’s logo, spoofing the Titans’ wildly popular person-on-the-street interviews from the recent past. Actors playing fans looked at the logo and guessed “Flaming Hot T's” and “Grand Rapids Tetons.”
“So close,” said Song, under the iconic photo of Rams linebacker Mike Jones tackling Kevin Dyson to beat the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. “Like 1 yard away from a touchdown as time expires to win the Super Bowl close.”
Depicting Jared Verse as a field reporter, asking him to voice his feelings on Philadelphia while announcing the rematch of last season’s 28-22 playoff loss, Verse was a silent-film star. In stark contrast to his “I hate Eagles fans” declaration in January, Verse quietly gave a double thumbs down gesture.
Verse made a return appearance, again in a non-speaking role, recreating the Superfly move in introducing the Rams’ Thursday night road trip to Seattle. Verse’s tribute to Jimmy Snuka obliterated the camera, leading Song to quip, “Well, I guess that's how Sam Darnold felt,” a reference to the Rams’ nine sacks in the first round of the playoffs over Darnold and his former team, the Vikings.
Poking fun at the furry Indianapolis ambassador, Song said, “The Colts’ mascot, Blue, half-man, half-horse, full scary, has been suspended after taking a youth flag football game too seriously. However, the player personnel department liked what they saw and invited Blue to training camp to help on special teams.”
Trolling division-rival San Francisco, Song delivered a deep cut: “Next up, the Niners. They've had a lot of roster churn over the season, but I'm here to remind you, it's not about the name on the back of the jersey; it's knowing whoever wears the jersey is going to be annoying as hell.”
Song then went deep into Ravens history to shade the Rams’ Week 6 opponent: “In 1996, a poll was conducted over the phone in Baltimore for ideas on what to call their NFL team. A record number of fans supported, you guessed it, a dark, moody bird, because nothing makes me think hard-nosed football like Edgar Allan Poe.”
After a bye week tribute using a PhotoShop splice of Aaron Donald and Puka Nacua, Song delivered a breaking-news message to New Orleans, where fans are still upset over the Saints’ 2018 loss to the Rams when officials didn’t call pass interference late in the fourth quarter. “There has finally been a ruling over the controversial no-call in the 2018 Rams NFC Championship Game. By me. It's been seven years. Grow up.”
In another roast of the Niners and their traditional field-tunnel entrance: “There has been a surge in boomboxes in the Bay Area recently, and for those who don't know, boombox is an oversized radio that was a pop-culture staple in the '80s and the early '90s. The early '90s is also when the 49ers last won the Super Bowl.”
Next, a tip of the cap to former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who signed with Seattle in March: “The Seahawks make their annual migration to SoFi Stadium, but don't worry; we won't leave three deep in a zone, bring in the nickel off the edge with a safety drop-down in a replacement zone and then back away with three pushing through … for you, Cooper.”
With another trophy-case reminder, Song announced the Lions’ Week 15 visit to the Rams: “Big changes this offseason for the Detroit Lions with Ben Johnson to the Bears and Aaron Glenn to the Jets, and Jahmyr Gibbs changing his jersey number to 0 … in honor of the number of Super Bowls the Lions have.”
But the Rams drew the line at roasting their other division rival, Arizona. The Cardinals organization was gracious and tremendously helpful to the Rams when wildfires ravaged Los Angeles in January. The fires forced the league to move the Rams’ first-round playoff game against Minnesota to the home of the Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
“A feel-good story out of Arizona,” Song said, “this past January, as a local football team stepped up to help their cross-division rivals. What? Oh, that's it. No joke, no joke. All love.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all of our content.
Like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE