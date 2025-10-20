3 Reasons to Be Optimistic About the Jaguars After Rams Loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some fans worried after a two-game losing streak sent them into their Week 7 bye week, especially when that losing streak was kicked off with a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams where the Jaguars never looked competitive.
But even with the Rams dismantling the Jaguars in London, there are still reasons to be optimistic about the Jaguars moving forward. Below, we break down three of them.
Josh Hines-Allen is Still a Blue Chip
Josh Hines-Allen only has 0.5 sacks after a penalty wiped one out against the Rams, but we are merely pleading with people to look beyond simple sack numbers. Even with a 0-pressure game against the Seattle Seahawks, Hines-Allen is still No. 11 in the NFL in pressures after a big game against the Los Angeles Rams. He is also tied for No. 11 in quarterback hits.
So while Allen has not been able to generate the pressures into sacks, he has still been winning his one-on-ones consistently. He is the only Jaguars' front seven player who is doing so, and his impact should only increase when Travon Walker is healthy again.
They Will Get Healthier
One big reason for the Jaguars' recent slide? The Jaguars have barely had Travon Walker on the field in the last month. Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, missed Week 5 due to the injury, and has only played in 34 snaps since as he still works his way back from the injury.
“I think he's been progressing. I see a little bit more. He's just able to do a little bit more right now than he was early on, and I know he practiced toward the end of the week when we played Kansas City. And you could see like, alright, there's going to be a little bit of a curve here for him and he's really done a good job progressing along since that point," defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last week.
"So, it's really just trying to use him in probably similar ways to the way we did last week. And then, little by little, we can get him in there more and more, as he gets back to normal. He’s done a good job out here so far. A little bit more comfortable over the course of the last few days.”
The Jaguars have also been without Brenton Strange during the losing streak, and he will be able to return at some point after the bye week. Devin Lloyd was injured in Week 6 and should return soon as well. The Jaguars were rolling at full strength and will get back to that soon.
Second-Half Schedule
The bright side for the Jaguars is that while every NFL game is tough, some are tougher than others. The Jaguars have played four teams over the last month that are amongst the best teams playing football in their respective conferences right now. Over the final 10 games, they play several bottom-feeders, including the Las Vegas Raiders off the bye and the Tennessee Titans twice.
The Jaguars do have some tough games left. The Broncos game will be an immense challenge, the Chargers are no slouches, and they still have to play the red-hot Colts two more times before the year is over, But, things will be logically smoother over the next two months than the first two,
