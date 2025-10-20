3 Key Travis Hunter Stats That Reveal His Value
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, but there are some positives. Namely, the recent performance of rookie phenom Travis Hunter.
Hunter just had the first 100-yard day of his career, caught his first touchdown, and has been making plays on defense weekly despite a lack of consistent snaps on that side of the ball.
"I ain't worried about the stats. We got to do better on the football field. We got to come out and we just got to win. That's what I'm most focused on, just doing my job and having the other guys do their job, and we come out on top," Hunter said after Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
With Hunter's recent progress, here are three stats that underscore the value he has brought to the Jaguars.
Playmaker
The biggest selling point about Hunter's skill set coming out of Colorado was his ability with the ball in his hands. That has translated to the NFL level in a big way, with Hunter seemingly making at least one play a week after the catch that leaves a defender embarrassed and grasping for air as he speeds past them.
Few receivers have been better than Hunter at forcing missed tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hunter's nine forced missed tackles are tied for the second-most amongst receivers. He is tied with some truly elite yards after the catch playmakers such as Ja'Marr Chase, Garrett Wilson, and Deebo Samuel.
Coverage
Even though the Jaguars have utilized Hunter far more on offense than defense over the last month, it is impossible to ignore the plays he has made at cornerback. Over the last three weeks alone, he has had high-quality reps against the likes of Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Davante Adams.
In the last three weeks, Hunter ranks No. 11 out of 84 cornerbacks in terms of passer rating allowed when targeted. In that span, he has allowed three catches for 25 yards on seven targets. He gets thrown at less due to his lack of snaps, but he has been mostly shut down when he has been looked at by opposing quarterbacks.
YPRR
Maybe the most important stat for any receiver is yards per route ran. It simply underscores how efficient and impactful a recevier is given his usage in the passing game. Hunter has had some down games in this regard -- he has three games under 0.8 YPRR this year (Weeks 2, 3, and 6). But he has also started to come around.
Hunter has had his three best games by this metric all in the last month: vs. the 49ers, Chiefs, and then on Sunday vs. the Rams even though he ran the most routes of his career, which should have hurt his YPRR more than help it. Hunter is becoming more efficient in the passing game as his role evolves.
