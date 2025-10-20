Jaguars Need to Quickly Solve Trevor Lawrence Problem
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is a big problem in Jacksonville.
Yes, the Jaguars are at an overall encouraging 4-3 record at the bye week. Yes, new head coach Liam Coen, new general manager James Gladstone, and the rest of the new regime have brought plenty of positives.
But through seven games, the Jaguars have one glaring negative -- especially in the midst of their two-game losing streak: Trevor Lawrence is not improving.
Lawrence has cut down on turnovers in the last month, comitting just two in the last four games. One of those should have been a penalty on the defense for defensive pass interference. In the first three games, he turned it over four times.
But aside from that, Lawrence has simply been ... mediocre. Coen was hired to elevate Lawrence's game, but Lawrence has been, at best, below average in his first seven games under Coen. No matter which key stat you look at, Lawrence has not measured up.
Trevor Lawrence
Rank Out of 33
QBR
23
Passer Rating
28
TD %
24
INT %
19
EPA/DB
25
Success Rate
28
Turnover Worthy Play Rate
19
Big Time Throw Rate
29
NY/A
26
ANY/A
24
Sack %
22
Lawrence's Struggles
It would be unfair to pin all of the Jaguars' offensive struggles simply on Lawrence. The offensive line has been overmatched at times, including a seven-sack performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Coen has not leaned on the running game in weeks, and his offensive operation has looked clunky and inefficient -- similar to how the Jaguars' offense ran in the Doug Pederson and Press Taylor era.
Sure there have been explosive plays, but the penalties, slow substitutions and mental mistakes have been an issue since the summer. The scheme is sound, but everything about the process is broken,
Then there are the drops. According to PFF, the Jaguars have 21 drops -- the most in the NFL by a healthy margin. Brian Thomas Jr.'s six drops alone are more than some NFL teams.
But, Lawrence should be better than this. It is too many games into his career for him to give the Jaguars underwhelming results, and his play this year is below what it was in 2022 and even 2023.
"We just haven't played well. I think you look at how slow we've started the last couple of weeks, and even you could put Kansas City in there too, that game we started off slow. From things that we can control. You know, it's not like we didn't have a good plan or anything like that. Some self-inflicted wounds," Lawrence said after the 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
"If we can clean that up and just stay on schedule, we got to make those corrections and do it, but that's -- I think that's where you are seeing the slow starts and then we're getting behind, and then it's a good team like L.A. When you get down 14 points right away because you start slow and have some three and outs, it's tough sledding from there. We got to find a way to get back to starting the game faster, on schedule, and just play ball."
Lawrence has had positive flashes this year, such as his game-winning drive against the Kansas City Chiefs. But to this point, it has been just that: flashes. For the Jaguars to make the 2025 season worthwhile, they will need Lawrence to turn flashes into consistency for the first time.
