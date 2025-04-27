3 Observations on Jaguars Drafting Bhayshul Tuten
The Jacksonville Jaguars added more speed to their offense on Saturday, selecting Virginia Tech running back Bhaysul Tuten with the No. 104 pick.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' selection of one of the draft's fastest players? We break it down below.
Tuten gives the Jaguars another homerun threat
The Jaguars' offense has some elite athletes on it after the additions made over the weekend. The Jaguars already had one of the most athletic receivers in the NFL in Brian Thomas Jr and another speedster in Dyami Brown, but the additions of Travis Hunter in round one and Tuten in round four give the Jaguars a dynamic pair of home-run threats.
Tuten is the type of player who can score from anywhere on the football field. If the Jaguars' goal was to make Trevor Lawrence's life easier this offseason, then picks like Hunter and Tuten certainly do that. The Jaguars said they were interested in players who will score touchdowns, and Tuten certainly is that.
Running back room just got a lot more interesting
The Jaguars were clearly set on addressing their running back room this offseason. They only had three running backs on the roster entering the draft and one of those running backs, Keilan Robinson, did not play an offensive snap last season. Add in a contract year for veteran running back Travis Etienne, and this room needed some talent added to it.
With the addition of Tuten, who some evaluators had graded as a third-round talent, the Jaguars clearly got a lot better in the room. Tuten offers the Jaguars some flexibility moving forward with Etienne, while the running back is now deep enough to have a solid rotation if the Jaguars find room for all of them on the 53-man roster.
Special teams value will instantly be there
One of the Jaguars' quietest needs this offseason? A dynamic return man. The Jaguars had Jamal Agnew make big plays for a few years before moving on and signing Devin Duvernay in 2024. Duvernay made a minimal impact though and was released after just one year once the Jaguars' new regime came into form.
The internal options at returner -- Parker Washington, Keilan Robinson -- have some interesting traits, but the Jaguars did not have enough depth to make it a true compeitition this offseason. With the addition of a speedster like Tuten who has clear return value, that has changed right away.
