BREAKING: Sports Illustrated Reveals Final Grade for Jaguars Draft Class
All the early signs point to the Jacksonville Jaguars having one of the best, if not the best, drafts out of all the NFL teams in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars did exactly what they wanted to do with each of their picks in this year's draft. It is hard to say that the Jaguars did not have a good draft because they started off hot when they traded up to take Travis Hunter on Night one.
The new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone was not afraid of the moment in their first NFL draft as members of the Jaguars franchise. The Jaguars took their biggest needs, with players that are very talented, who they believe give them the best chance to win not only next season, but so many years down the road.
Now we look at what the experts are saying about the Jaguars' draft. Did they do as good as many people think they did?
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto gave a draft grade to all the NFL teams and this is what they had to say about the Jaguars draft.
Grade: B-
• Round 1: No. 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
• Round 3: No. 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
• Round 3: No. 89: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia
• Round 4: No. 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
• Round 4: No. 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
• Round 6: No. 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
• Round 6: No. 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy
• Round 7: No. 221: Jonah Monheim, C, USC
• Round 7 No. 236: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
"This draft will forever be remembered for Jacksonville’s bold trade-up to select Hunter. A two-way star unlike anything the NFL has seen in the modern era, Hunter was so coveted by first-year general manager James Gladstone that he relinquished two first-rounders and a second-round choice to get him. Beyond Hunter, the Jaguars fortified their secondary with Ransaw before adding Milum, a standout at the Senior Bowl. Milum should compete for a starting job in 2025, and at a minimum offer a long-term plan."
Overall, it is too early to tell if the Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft was the best out of all the teams but we do know that Coen and Gladstone did a good job in their first draft class together. Now we will have to wait and see what the Jaguars do on the field when it counts.
