BREAKING: Jaguars Draft Bhayshul Tuten at No. 104
With the No. 104 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten.
Tuten is the fourth player the Jaguars have selected so far, following the Jaguars’ blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to land Travis Hunter on Thursday and then selecting Caleb Ransaw and Wyatt Milum in the third round on Friday.
Tuten will now be one of the Jaguars' top rookies entering 2025 With the Jaguars set to lean on rookies under their new regime, there will be a chance for young players to hit the field early on in the season.
This is an explosive pick for the Jaguars' regime, with Tuten now set to join a running back room that also consists of Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and 2024 draft pick Keilan Robinson.
"If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame," NFL.com's Lance Zeirlen said.
"He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value."
With the Jaguars now having a young group of rookies to build their roster around, the franchise can see their draft process start to truly come together and turn into tangible results.
This was the first pick the Jaguars had on Day 3 after making a pair of selections in the third round. The Jaguars were first set to pick at No. 36 but ended up dealing the pick to the Browns as a part of the Hunter trade on Friday.
Below is each pick the Jaguars have left in the draft.
- Round 4, No. 107
- Round 6, No. 194
- Round 6, No. 200
- Round 7, No. 221
- Round 7, No. 236
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story about our Day 3 coverage.
Please let us know your thoughts on Day 3 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.