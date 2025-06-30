Who Do Jaguars Replace Bortles With in 2014 Re-Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted three quarterbacks in the first-round of the NFL Draft since 2010: Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles, and Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has led the Jaguars to two winning seasons and, outside of injuries, has proven to be exactly what the Jaguars needed at quarterback. Gabbert and Bortles did not have similar luck.
Gabbert is one of the biggest NFL busts of his generation, with the Jaguars cutting ties with him after just three brutal seasons of sub-par play.
Bortles had a better run than Gabbert, earning a second contract with the team after he started during a deep playoff run in the 2017 season that saw the Jaguars advance to the AFC Championship game.
But at the end of the day, Bortles still proved to not be the Jaguars' long-term answer at quarterback and was replaced by Nick Foles during the 2019 season.
If the Jaguars had to do-over the 2014 NFL Draft, would they still pick Bortles or would they go with a different choice with the benefit of hindsight?
Pro Football focus recently answered that question with a re-draft of the 2014 class. With their answer, they gave the Jaguars former Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr at No. 3 overall.
"Bortles ultimately didn't pan out for the Jaguars, failing to earn a 70.0 PFF overall grade in any of his six seasons. In this redraft, Jacksonville opts for the recently retired Carr to bolster their passing attack. Carr was a solid starter for 11 years with the Raiders and Saints, earning an 86.6 career PFF passing grade. He was also one of the 10 most valuable quarterbacks in the league in four of those seasons, according to PFF WAR," PFF said.
Carr was far from an elite quarterback during his time in the NFL, though he was a solid one. He certainly should have been the quarterback picked at No. 3 just going off pure talent, but would he have really been the best choice over Bortles? \
Other options to consider that went after Carr in this re-draft: Khalil Mack, Davante Adams, and Zack Martin. None were quarterbacks, but those are three Hall of Fame talents -- Carr isn't one.
