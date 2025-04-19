Jaguars Must Make Good Use of the Draft's Middle Rounds
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to rebound from multiple subpar seasons that have led to coaching changes and roster changes earlier this offseason. More change is on the way with the NFL Draft just days away.
Jacksonville has plenty of holes to fill and enough draft picks to add some of the draft's top talent at some positions and quality depth pieces at other positions. Gladstone and the Jaguars have their work cut out on draft day.
Ben Solak of ESPN believes the Jaguars will focus on improving their offensive line, depending on how Gladstone views the position group after the team's moves in free agency. Jacksonville has more than a few decisions in a critical draft for the organization.
"The Jaguars could improve along the offensive line and at tight end, but their free agent moves at those respective positions have crowded the depth chart. There's room for a developmental tackle on Day 2, but in an excellent tight end class, signing both Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long behind Brenton Strange feels like an error. Are the Jaguars going to carry four tight ends on their 53-man roster? Draft a Day 2 guy and move off of Strange? It's a missed opportunity," Solak said.
Solak noted that the third round could be especially productive for the Jaguars, as they have an additional pick. Jacksonville could use the middle rounds of the draft to help bolster a few of their skill positions that took a significant hit in free agency earlier this offseason.
"With an extra third-round pick, I'd love to see the Jaguars take a big Day 2 swing on a receiver -- maybe even with a trade-up. Dyami Brown is on a one-year deal, and behind him, neither Parker Washington nor Gabe Davis stirs the drink for me," Solak said.
"With Brian Thomas Jr. in hand, finding a dynamic running mate to take advantage of his gravity will likely be a priority for the new coaching staff and front office-- just ask Liam Coen what calling plays for Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in Tampa Bay was like, or how easy it was for GM James Gladstone to build aroundCooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in Los Angeles."
