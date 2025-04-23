Where Potential Jaguars' Targets Rank Ahead of Draft
It is draft week for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will go into the 2025 NFL Draft with the new regime of general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen selecting their first class as members of the Jaguars franchise. These two know how to find talent in the draft and they will look to get the right prospects in the draft to help them turn it around in the 2025 season and beyond.
The Jaguars will be putting their final notes, draft boards, and thoughts together on what prospects they will be going after and if they want to make any trades in the draft.
The Jaguars are looking to get better on both sides of the ball and it is going to be interesting to see what approach the new regime takes.
The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick to start the draft, and they will be picking at the top of every round this year. The Jaguars have their prospects ready and we see where do they rank heading into draft night on Thursday.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his top 200 prospect rankings.
Flick had the Jaguars top defensive prospect, defensive tackle out of the University of Michigan, Mason Graham ranked 4th overall.
With a deep bag of moves, nonstop motor, violent hands and high-level athleticism, Graham wins in a variety of ways. He has a strong punch, and his legs rarely stall—he can condense pockets with power and makes it difficult for linemen to anchor.
The 6' 2", 296-pounder is fast off the snap, has twitch when changing directions and maximizes his hands to aid his attack from various alignments. Graham had only nine sacks across three seasons, lacks elite length with 32-inch arms and is stable but not special against double teams. Still, Graham’s athleticism, instincts and disruption create an elite blend, and he should make an early impact.
Flick also had Jaguars prospect, linebacker Jalon Walker out of the University of Georgia ranked 6th overall.
Walker is an athletic, versatile defender who makes most of his plays working downhill or running to the sideline. He’s physical, a reliable tackler and closes with tremendous burst.
Walker stands only 6' 1" and 243 pounds, but he’s powerful at the punch and can win with both speed and hand refinement as a pass rusher. Walker likely won’t be an every-down edge player, but he can make plays as a traditional off-ball linebacker on early downs while opening creative avenues as a blitzer in passing situations.
