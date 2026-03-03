Jaguars Appear to Be Out of Sweepstakes for Marquee Trade Target

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In year's past, the Jacksonville Jaguars were a team to watch when it came to offseason blockbusters.

That does not appear to be the case in 2026, though, with the Jaguars seemingly not being a factor in one big trade market.

Crosby Market

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently took a swing at shaping up the Maxx Crosby trade market, and the Jaguars did not find themselves a part of the conversation.

"We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability," Breer said.

Frankly, this is far from surprising. Still, it is nice to have some clarity as the Jaguars take their next steps forward. The Jaguars have more reasons to stay out of the Crosby market than they have to engage with it, and the conversation really starts with the defensive end the Jaguars already have.

Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are an extremely formidable defensive end duo, and they have been proven producers in the past. Sure the Jaguars can improve at defensive end behind them, but adding Crosby would be overkill at the position, especially with the Jaguars set to pay Walker sooner than later.

Then there is the question of the price and, more importantly, just how willing the Raiders are actually to part with their star player. The Raiders have seemingly made it clear that Crosby is not going anywhere without a massive trade package, and the Jaguars are already missing a first-round pick.

"There’s also logic to the idea that it’s time for Crosby, who very badly wants to win, and the team, to move on. The Raiders will almost certainly have a rookie quarterback playing in the fall, and it could take a year or two to get the roster to where it needs to be," Breer said.

"Would Crosby still be in his prime then? Would the Raiders be able to get the same price a year or two from now that they might bring home this week? These are the questions the Raiders will have to ask themselves, weighing keeping one of the NFL’s best players against having more capital to build a team that Fernando Mendoza has a great chance to grow with."

And if the Raiders actually were going to pull the trigger on a Crosby trade, there are other factors. He is an aging player who has dealt with injury issues in recent years, and he has one of the top usage rates of any defender in the NFL over the years. While a Crosby-Jacksonville pairing would be example, it certainly does not seem one that makes much sense right now.

"Crosby—who has built a good working relationship with GM John Spytek, has had good interaction with new coach Klint Kubiak and is close with recently promoted defensive coordinator Rob Leonard—will turn 29 in August. He has seven NFL seasons under his belt. He ended the past two seasons bound for surgery. Now, no one does more to keep himself physically fit than Crosby. But these factors will all have to be considered," Breer said.

Perhaps the Jaguars do have a big move up their sleeve this offseason, but it feels unlikely that Crosby is that move.

