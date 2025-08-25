Jaguars' Latest Move Spells Bad News For 2024 Class
The Jacksonville Jaguars had their entire 2024 NFL Draft class hang around for their rookie seasons, but things have already changed in 2025 under a new regime.
The 2024 draft class was the last class put together by former general manager Trent Baalke. With a new leadership group in place led by Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, it is clear that draft status from the previous year means little as the Jaguars put the roster together.
The Jaguars parted ways with their first member of the 2024 class in June, moving on from fifth-round running back Keilan Robinson; Robinson was later claimed on waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles and was waived by the Eagles this week.
The second member of the class saw his time on the active roster come to an end on Monday, with the Jaguars reportedly moving on from another former fifth-round cornerback De'Antre Prince on Monday (according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler).
Prince might not be the last, either. Here is how things look for the rest of the class.
State of 2024 Class
Of the nine-player class, seven now remain.
- There are a few players who are 100% safe: Brian Thomas Jr. Maason Smith, Jarrian Jomes, and Cam Little. Each is expected to play a big role this, and each naturally was trusted with the largest roles in 2024 as well.
- That leaves three players: Javon Foster, Jordan Jefferson and Myles Cole.
Foster started at left tackle in the third week of the preseason and has taken snaps at both left tackle and guard during training camp. It seems like a foregone conclusion the Jaguars have nine top offensive linemen they intend to keep, though Foster seems like a practice squad candidate.
Jefferson had the best 2024 season out of this group, but he had a relatively quiet training camp until the preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins. With two veteran defensive tackles added in the last few weeks in Austin Johnson and Khalen Saunders, which is not ideal for Jefferson's chances.
Cole was a long-term upside pick who, so far, has not done much to show the traits are developing. Of the young defensive ends on the roster in camp, he seemed beind B.J. Green, Danny Striggow, and Ethan Downs in terms of impact.
