Reviewing Jaguars' 53-Man Roster Projections
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we break down our projections for the 53-man roster.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spoke during the preseason finale. Below is a partial transcript.
On the start by the defense?
“Oh, yeah, that was an electric start from the defense. Obviously, getting a couple three-and-outs and really forcing their offense to push the envelope there going for it on fourth-and-six.”
On Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile’s coaching philosophy?
“Yeah, I think that that first quarter was a reflection of him and really his philosophical approach, their embrace as players of that. Obviously, a lot of new faces getting some ops here in this preseason game three. Obviously, [DT] Maason Smith stepping on field for the first time in a long time in a game setting, [LB] Dennis Gardeck in the same breath and a lot of undrafted college free agents really giving a good go.”
On what he is looking for in this game from a front office standpoint?
“I think there's a lot of layers to it. Obviously at this point through two and a quarter preseason games, you have a lot of the decisions that are really coming into focus and a few that are still on the horizon. You got guys that are on the grass tonight who are competing for spots, not only on our active 53 but also then the game day 48 and even beyond that, our practice squad. Our pro scouting staff has done an awesome job covering the landscape with the NFL as a whole and providing a few options that might exist externally as well.”
On the running back position?
“That's right. I think competition, adversity, they're partners in growth and right now that's what we're hunting up. We're hunting up growth and those two in combination really help stimulate that. We've seen a little adversity tonight in our offense, having some negative plays. We're seeing one right now. A lot of what I look for in preseason isn't just performance, it's response. And so when our offense was able to experience that right off the bat and respond with a first down conversion, that's a good sign. That's a really good sign for a lot of things that are being built up in that locker room across that sideline, and it's a really exciting piece.”
On the decision to play younger players for the majority game?
“That's right because there's plenty of them out there who played a quarter of the fourth quarter in the last two preseason games, and now they're going the distance tonight. You have Seth [QB Seth Henigan] who's in at QB, and that's who I'm speaking of. You've seen some close drives at the end of games that got us in the sort of could it be we're going to walk away with a win and now he gets a chance to actually play for two, three, four quarters of series and so that'll be an exciting piece for him to try to string together drives rather than just try to win the game on his first time entering.”
