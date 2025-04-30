Why Jaguars Are Excited About Undrafted Free-Agent Quarterback
There are a few exceptions but more often than not, the one factor that has proven the best harbinger of whether a quarterback will succeed in the NFL boils down to this: The number of passing attempts he had in college.
Rick Gosselin, one of the most respected voices on NFL history, has done the research. The more attempts a player had at the highest levels in college competition, the more likely he’ll see success after entering the NFL.
General manager James Gladstone said after concluding the draft Saturday night that the Jaguars have agreed to terms with Seth Henigan on a college free-agent contract. And because Henigan meets that critical 1,300-attempt threshold for NFL success, there was more than Travis Hunter to be excited about.
So, whether he’s simply a camp arm or the team’s eventual backup quarterback at some point in 2025, just remember that Henigan threw 1,791 passes as a four-year starter at Memphis.
“A coach's kid, right?,” head coach Liam Coen said Saturday night. “He's got a ton of production. Does have a natural stroke and seems like he's a great kid. He's just trying to get better and better. We felt like it was a good add for us at the time.”
That ton of production at Memphis included American Athletic Conference career records in passing yards (14,266) and touchdown passes (104), with 31 interceptions. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns with the Tigers. And as Coen mentioned, Henigan played for his father, Dave, at Denton (Texas) Ryan High School. The quarterback and his dad combined for a 44-2 record and one state title from 2018-20.
There’s two other reasons to be excited about Henigan, a 6-3, 215-pound prospect. He ran a 4.76 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, similar to times registered by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. And he was a model of consistency at Memphis. The program’s first-ever true freshman to start a season opener, he threw at least one touchdown pass over 41 consecutive games.
Over his final two years, the Tigers were 21-5 (.808), and he finished college with three straight bowl victories. If not Jacksonville, don’t be surprised to see Henigan in a lot of preseason games over the next few years and potentially filling a void for an injured quarterback at some point in his career.
“Though he has an innate feel for shuffling in the pocket to buy time,” said draft expert Dane Brugler in his annual draft preview, The Beast, “he doesn’t have the escapability to easily access different throwing platforms. Overall, Henigan will have a chance at a pro career because he can play on time and deliver with touch, but his movements and arm power won’t stand out. He can be an NFL backup in the right situation.”
