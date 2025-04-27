BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Undrafted Free Agent Signings
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially finalized their undrafted free agency class.
The Jaguars announced 20 new signings on Sunday, just one day following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the signings and nine draft picks, the Jaguars have added 29 rookies to their roster in the past week. Add in the 10 free agency signings, and the Jaguars have 39 new players on their roster.
The undred free agency class is as follows:
- Elon WR Chandler Brayboy
- Boise State WR Cam Camper
- Indiana DL James Carpenter
- Wake Forest LB Branson Combs
- UNC TE John Copenhaver
- Oklahoma DL Ethan Downs
- Colorado DL B.J. Green II
- Memphis QB Seth Henigan
- Oregon TE Patrick Herbert
- Arkansas RB Ja'Quinden Jackson
- UNC WR J.J. Jones
- North Dakota State DL Eli Mostaert
- Oregon CB Jabbar Muhammad
- Duke WR Eli Pancol
- Arkansas DL Kelvie Rose
- Colorado DB Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig
- Arkansas DL Doneiko Slaughter
- Minnesota DL Danny Striggow
- North Carolina State DB Aydan White
- Penn State OL Sal Wormley
The Jaguars made it clear throughout the draft process that they would lean on undrafted free agency to help fill out the 90-man roster, and they have kept their word thus far.
I mean, that's a space that we want to continue to tap and make sure that the competition-level across the roster is as good as we can make it," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Friday.
"I think with the idea that there will be so many undrafted college free agents that we bring in, that inherently creates a dynamic in which people are fighting for jobs, people fighting for spots, and you feel that when those guys get in the building, get on the grass. It's something that, as I think back to my experience with the [Los Angeles] Rams, we've gone into a draft with only 45 players on-roster. So, this is a healthier version of that, so to speak, if you're looking at more being healthy.”
A few things are clear from the Jaguars' undrafted free agency class. The Jaguars have added some size at receiver with several targets over 6-foot-2, while also adding a number of players at both defensive end and defensive tackle.
