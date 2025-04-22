Jaguars Could Hold All the Keys to 2025 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars could hold all the keys to the 2025 NFL Draft.
That is a real scenario facing the Jaguars and the NFL right now because, frankly, nobody has anything close to a clue about what the Jaguars might do. And for a new regime, that is something that can be used to their advantage as the draft crawls closer and closer.
As things stand today, all people have when it comes to the Jaguars' draft plans are speculation and guesses. That is a far cry from the last several years, especially in 2022 when it became clear throughout the NFL world the Jaguars would be selecting Travon Walker at No. 1 over Aidan Hutchinson.
Now, though, the Jaguars are set to be one of the most mysterious teams of the draft cycle. If there is a wild card in the top part of the draft, it has to be the Jaguars.
People have surely connected a lot of dots to what direction the Jaguars may go in. And the Jaguars do have some clear needs that they can address during the draft, so it makes sense to fit certain prospects with them in mock drafts.
But when looking at it from a big picture perspective, it seems like complete guesswork when it comes to the Jaguars and the No. 5 pick. Mason Graham has been the chalk pick and Ashton Jeanty has picked up steam as well. And, judging on which rumors you track, other names like Jalon Walker, Tetairoa McMillan, Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks, Tyler Warren, and even Derrick Harmon have been mentioned.
That is certainly a wide net to cast. And the reason that net seems to be growing by size each day is because right now, the Jaguars hold all the cards.
The Jaguars could go the expected route and take Graham. Or they could take Ashton Jeanty and destroy the dreams of teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears. Or they could do a multitude of other options, because right now nobody knows much about their new regime.
With a new general manager in James Gladstone, a new head coach in Liam Coen, and a whole new direction inside the Miller Electric Center, the Jaguars are a team that nobody simply knows to this point. And soon, we will see if that mystery leads to the draft being turned on its head.
Follow along with us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and let us know what you think each day!
Do you think the Jaguars are a wild card for the draft? Tell us on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.