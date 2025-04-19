Jaguars Showing Interest in Speedy Cornerback Prospect
The Jacksonville Jaguars are doing a good job of playing things close to their vest ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but now and then we do get some insight into which prospects they are doing their homework on.
One of those prospects seems to be Oklahoma State defensive back Korie Black, who ran a blazing 4.35 40-yard dash at his pro day.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars have held multiple virtual meetings with Black ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Considering the Jaguars seem to have plans to play 2024 third-round pick Jarrian Jones on the outside in 2025, it makes sense for the Jaguars to view cornerback as a position they can potentially target on Day 3.
On the surface, Black looks like a prospect who should go in the Day 3 range while still offering upside thanks to his experience and athletic testing.
"A three-year starter at Oklahoma State, Black was an outside cornerback in former defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s scheme. It was painful at times watching the porous Cowboys defense in 2024 (allowed more than 500 yards per game), although Black was one of the few bright spots — he posted career-best numbers as a senior," The Athletic's Dane Brugler says in his write up of Black.
"A good-sized athlete, Black is a rangy cover man who can work underneath routes in zone or squeeze receivers outside in man-to-man. Nuanced route runners cross him up, though, and he lacks the elite recovery agility to easily get back on track. Overall, Black needs to improve his eye discipline to better stay in phase, but NFL teams will like his physical attitude and length to match up in coverage or as a tackler."
Brugler ultimately gave Black a fifth-round grade. Considering the Jaguars have six picks on Day 3 of the draft, they could be in perfect position to take a roll of the dice on a player with plenty of athletic upside in Black.
The Jaguars could easily remake their secondary with their 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. We will soon find out whether or not Black is one of the players they intend to bring into the fold to make a part of that change.
Tell us what you think about this story on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley,
You can also tell us on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.