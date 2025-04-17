Jarrian Jones Explains How New Jaguars Staff Embraced Him
James Gladstone and Liam Coen have said it over and over.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars to finally become the winning franchise they have yearned for so long to be, they will need their players to simply be nothing but who they are. And by being those people, they will naturally and automatically improve the Jaguars' culture and talent level.
" I think it's pretty simple from my perspective. We will prioritize people and players that are intangibly rich, and by doing so, they will elevate our ecosystem, our team, by being nothing more than themselves. It's as simple as that," Gladstone said at his opening press conference.
Well, it looks like we already have our first real-time example of what that really means -- and it comes in the form of second-year defensive back Jarrian Jones.
In an interview with WJXT4's Jamal St. Cyr, Jones detailed how head coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile have already allowed him to be himself. For Jones, it came down to how the Jaguars' new staff plans to deploy him compared to last season's usage.
"Last season when I was playing all 100% nickel, like, I was asking them, like, can I go play corner? Like, that's what I played. Like, you know, what I am saying, like, obviously I played nickel, but like, bro. I play corner. I guard people," Jones said, clearly frustrated with the amount of snaps he played on the outside during the 2024 season.
"Like, that's what I do. I guard people. That's what I do. You know, I'm saying it's like, I don't know what all went into it, but just last year they wouldn't let me do it."
Instead of putting Jones in a box, it appears the new Jaguars staff is instead intent on letting Jones, well, be himself.
So like, you know, the coaching staff letting me be able to go do that. Like, that's something, when I first met with Coach Camp, when I first met with Liam, like, that's something I asked them, like, can I please go play corner?" Jones said.
"And they was like, well, actually, that's what we were thinking."
With the signing of Jourdan Lewis in free agency to be the team's new nickel cornerback moving forward, it certainly seems like Jones will now get to be his ultimate self and stick on the outside in 2025.
