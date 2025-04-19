Ashton Jeanty Continues to Become Trendy Projection to Jaguars
The Ashton Jeanty smoke does not appear to be going anywhere for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, the Jaguars are set to make some tough decisions at No. 5 overall. And with each passing day, it seems like a new national voice is opining that Jeanty could be a very real option for the Jaguars.
The latest is ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who believes the Jaguars are a sleeper for the star running back at No. 5 overall, while Jeanty is also still linked to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6.
"But there's some momentum around the Raiders and Jeanty. I'm told Jeanty would love to play for the Raiders. They are atop his wish list as far as what the player wants, we'll see what the team wants, but this is an option that clearly will go somewhere in the top 10 to 12," Fowler said. "I haven't talked to one team who thinks he would slip out of that range. In fact, Jacksonville, at number five, could be a sleeper option for Jeanty as well."
Jeanty is an elite running back prospect who has proven his talents time and time again. The question now is whether the Jaguars would accept the loss of value that comes with taking a running back at No. 5, or if Jeanty's elite skill-set makes it an easier pill to swallow.
"A two-year starter at Boise State, Jeanty was the featured weapon in offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter’s multiple (gap and zone) run scheme. After putting first round-level play on his 2023 tape, he had one of the best running back seasons in college football history in 2024, joining Barry Sanders as the only FBS players to eclipse 2,600 rushing yards in a season. Jeanty finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said in his write up of Jeanty.
"With his low center of gravity and explosiveness, Jeanty has an uncanny ability to stay afloat through contact and be elusive in space (led FBS with 151 forced missed tackles in 2024 — 57 more than No. 2 on the list). He trusts his vision when following his blocks, but instead of predetermining his path, he displays outstanding reactionary reads to sort, cut and create (responsible for 12 carries of 50 yards or more in 2024; no other FBS player had more than five). Overall, Jeanty displays exceptional contact balance, run instincts and versatility in the passing game, reminiscent of LaDainian Tomlinson. He has the talent to emerge as a high-level running back early in his NFL career."
