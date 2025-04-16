2025 NFL Draft: Liam Coen Sounds Off on WR Class
There is no questioning the need the Jacksonville Jaguars have at the wide receiver position ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The biggest question is how early the Jaguars will upgrade the unit.
The Jaguars said goodbye to four members of their receiver room from 2024 -- Christian Kirk, Tim Jones, Devin Duvernay, and Josh Reynolds. Add in tight end Evan Engram, and the Jaguars' pass-catcher unit needs a lot more bodies added to it.
Jacksonville did sign one receiver in free agency in Dyami Brown, but there is room on the depth chart for growth. But where will that growth come from?
Some have pegged the Jaguars as a team that could consider a wide receiver as early as No. 5 overall, with Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillen the most frequent options.
But that certainly did not seem like the vibe the Jaguars' brass gave off at their pre-draft press conference, especially when head coach Liam Coen was asked about how he views this year's receivers class.
Coen came off as a fan of the class, but also gave the impression the Jaguars may like the receiver options on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft more than round one.
“I think there's some good, sound, solid players at a few different spots, where there's always some ball-in-hand athletes. Also, a couple of guys that can win 50/50 balls. There are some really good football players all throughout this draft at the position," Coen said.
"I wouldn't say it's maybe as sparkling as some other Drafts, right, where you do see there's a couple of good ones up there. We feel good about some of the guys a little bit later on that can contribute for us, definitely a position we'd be looking for.”
The Jaguars know they have their No. 1 receiver already in Brian Thomas Jr., which is why a wide receiver at No. 5 always seemed like an unlikely option.
For values sake, the Jaguars can likely get more bang for their buck at picks No. 36 and No. 70 when it comes to adding a receiver. And at least based off pre-draft comments, it seems like the Jaguars may share that opinion.
