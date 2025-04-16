Jaguar Report

2025 NFL Draft: Liam Coen Sounds Off on WR Class

What did Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen have to say about the 2025 NFL Draft's wide receiver class?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There is no questioning the need the Jacksonville Jaguars have at the wide receiver position ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The biggest question is how early the Jaguars will upgrade the unit.

The Jaguars said goodbye to four members of their receiver room from 2024 -- Christian Kirk, Tim Jones, Devin Duvernay, and Josh Reynolds. Add in tight end Evan Engram, and the Jaguars' pass-catcher unit needs a lot more bodies added to it.

Jacksonville did sign one receiver in free agency in Dyami Brown, but there is room on the depth chart for growth. But where will that growth come from?

Some have pegged the Jaguars as a team that could consider a wide receiver as early as No. 5 overall, with Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillen the most frequent options.

But that certainly did not seem like the vibe the Jaguars' brass gave off at their pre-draft press conference, especially when head coach Liam Coen was asked about how he views this year's receivers class.

Coen came off as a fan of the class, but also gave the impression the Jaguars may like the receiver options on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft more than round one.

“I think there's some good, sound, solid players at a few different spots, where there's always some ball-in-hand athletes. Also, a couple of guys that can win 50/50 balls. There are some really good football players all throughout this draft at the position," Coen said.

"I wouldn't say it's maybe as sparkling as some other Drafts, right, where you do see there's a couple of good ones up there. We feel good about some of the guys a little bit later on that can contribute for us, definitely a position we'd be looking for.”

The Jaguars know they have their No. 1 receiver already in Brian Thomas Jr., which is why a wide receiver at No. 5 always seemed like an unlikely option.

For values sake, the Jaguars can likely get more bang for their buck at picks No. 36 and No. 70 when it comes to adding a receiver. And at least based off pre-draft comments, it seems like the Jaguars may share that opinion.

Ensure you follow along with us always on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley

Please go ahead and also give us your thoughts when you go and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.