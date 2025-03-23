Why the Jaguars Signing Dyami Brown Didn't Shock Les Snead
For Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, acquiring wide receiver Dyami Brown was a move that has been in progress for years.
When Brown was one of the top Day 2 wide receiver prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, Gladstone knew there was something about his skill set that he wanted to invest in. And when Gladstone and the Jaguars signed Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal this March, he finally made it happen.
"I did tell him today I was like Dyami, the least surprising thing for the Los Angeles Rams was that you became a Jacksonville Jaguar," Gladstone said on Jaguars Happy Hour after free agency.
"Because dating back to the time that he was coming out in the draft, I believe it's 2021 he was somebody that I was very interested in, thought very highly of so I get a text from General Manager with the Rams [Les Snead] on Monday at about 3 p.m. that said, 'I should have known.'"
Brown ended his rookie contract with the Washington Commanders on a hot streak. After being sparingly utilized throughout his first four seasons, Brown had an elite showing in the playoffs and was amongst the most productive wide receivers in the entire postseason.
As a result, the general sense around Brown is the Jaguars are getting a player who is ascending and has yet to peak.
"I think we feel that, he feels that. He wanted a one year deal, and he wants another crack at it this season, build off the momentum that he had towards the end of last season, and get another op to get a payday a year from now," Gladstone said.
"He's walking into an opportunity where, you know he's going to be able to get some some balls thrown his way, whether it's vertically down the field, stressing the third level of defense or quickly In the short game, knowing that Liam comes from, you know, a train of thought that the screen game can be really effective mode of operation, and Dyami's ability with the ball in hand, he's unflinching when he finds a lane and and so we're really excited about activating that, while also expanding his skill set beyond what he's already showcased in Washington."
