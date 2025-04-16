2025 NFL Draft: Mock Offers No Surprises For Jaguars
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost a week away.
Soon, James Gladstone and Liam Coen will turn in their first draft pick as the leaders of the Jaguars. The No. 5 pick is set to be a core foundation piece for the Jaguars' new regime, and the Jaguars have to ensure that they hit a home run with their first top pick.
The options for the Jaguars at No. 5 seem somewhat obvious, and there has been one player who we have seen mocked to the Jaguars more than anyone else. The more mocks that come out, the more we see a trend start to play out.
NFL.com's Mike Band released his second mock draft of the draft process, and he has the Jaguars taking, well, the expected pick in Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall.
"After learning under Les Snead with the Rams over the last nine years, first-year Jags GM James Gladstone undoubtedly knows the importance of building through the trenches. If the board falls this way, Graham would be the last of the blue-chip prospects at a premium position. Jacksonville's staff already has a solid read on this game wrecker, thanks to assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins, who coached edge rushers at Michigan last season," Band said.
The Rams devoted plenty of picks to the defensive line in recent years, and 2024 second-rounder Braden Fiske certainly has some similarities to Graham in terms of skill-set and physical traits. Graham seems like the type of pick the Rams would make here, which has led to plenty of speculation about the viability of Graham at No. 5.
The Jaguars also didn't sign a single front-seven defender during free agency despite signing 10 free agents. Arik Armstead and Maason Smith can take plenty of snaps at three-technique, but Graham could also come in and make an impact right away for Jacksonville's rebuilding defense.
“Yeah, we’ve got 10 picks in this year's draft. We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for them to insert. So, if you add a veteran at this point, could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall," Gladstone said last month.
While here, ensure you follow along with us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Please go ahead and tell us your thoughts when you go and visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.